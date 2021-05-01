Instant Analysis: What draft experts think about Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa

First-Step Explosion: He plays with good initial quickness. He has an explosive get-off, which immediately threatens the offensive player. He also shows the emotional endurance to get off the ball hard late in games. Flexibility: He demonstrates the flexibility in his hips to use his pass rush moves on the edge. He also plays with good natural leverage when he is aligned inside. This allows him to get under the pads of the guard/center and push the pocket. Hand Counters: He uses his hands well as a rusher on the edge as well as inside. When his initial move has been thwarted, he uses his hands to counter back inside. He also shows good hand placement when he bull rushes. Hand Power: His hand power overall needs to improve. While he demonstrates good bull rush inside, there are moments where he struggles to disengage. He does have instances of showing good pop in his hands to jolt back the center or guard inside. Run Defending: Overall, his ability to defend the run is average. While he’s not a liability, he could certainly be more effective against the run. Especially considering the leverage he plays with along with the power he uses in his bull rush. Effort: He is a high-effort player who plays with a good motor. He demonstrates good initial quickness late in games. He also pursues the ball carrier when he is on the backside. Football IQ: He has had a couple moments of losing the football. There are also instances where his block recognition would have put him in better positions if he had deciphered it quicker. He does, however, easily sniff out screens—ultimately causing disruption in the backfield. Lateral Mobility: His lateral movement is OK and there's nothing alarming about it. He will, at times, struggle to disengage, which ultimately affects his lateral mobility. But he has athleticism and good movement skills. Functional Strength: He plays with good functional strength. This is evident with the push he gets inside as a bull rusher. He easily affects the depth of the pocket with his bull rush. Versatility: This player lacks true versatility due to his less than ideal size measurables. His skill set best suits him as a defensive end. He has reduced down inside in the past but may be a bit undersized for this role.