Instant analysis: Dorian Williams to Bills in Round 3, but time will tell

A need for linebacker was there for the Buffalo Bills heading into the 2023 NFL draft but opted not to address that spot until Round 3.

Buffalo added Tulane senior linebacker Dorian Williams to their roster with the No. 91 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Williams is an athletic linebacker with good range. Physically, he has a good burst and has the speed to keep running backs from reaching the edge. It’s not doubt that Bills coach Sean McDermott will love his ability to wrap up rushers and deny extra yards. Williams saw his missed tackle rate decrease in each season of his collegiate career.

Williams was also a core special teamer for Tulane. He’s a fit, as Buffalo loves their players who can double as contributed on special teams.

Williams played as an WILL linebacker in Tulane’s nickel scheme. He is very good in coverage and matches well against running backs out of the backfield and opposing tight ends.

Williams led the team in tackles with 131 last year, including 8.5 for loss. He added five sacks and two interceptions to his statistical ledger during his senior season.

However, it will be interesting to see what the plan is for Williams.

It was expected that Buffalo would select a player with a more traditional middle linebacker skill set following the departure of Tremaine Edmunds during free agency. While Williams has the range that Buffalo covets, there are some parts of his game that will need improvement if he is to challenge for snaps on defense.

Williams needs to develop his ability to shed blocks. He must be more decisive when attacking gaps. At 228 pounds, Williams may get swallowed up by offensive linemen who get to the next level.

To make up for this, Williams will need to make quicker decisions on the field. If he can diagnose plays quicker, Williams will be more productive in avoiding blockers.

With Williams’ understanding of a nickel-base defense, he has a chance at jumping into the fray fairly early in his career.

He will join Terrel Bernard and Tyrel Dodson as players competing for starting snaps next to Matt Milano next fall.

