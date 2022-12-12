Instant analysis from Dolphins’ Week 14 loss to Chargers

The Miami Dolphins were defeated on Sunday night by the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, 23-17, as Mike McDaniel’s team earned their fifth loss of the season and second in as many weeks.

Miami’s offense left a lot to be desired. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed just 35.7% of his attempts for 145 and a touchdown. 60 of those yards came on a long touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who set the franchise’s record for receiving yards in a single season in this contest.

Hill also scored another touchdown over 50 yards after a ball that was fumbled by Jeff Wilson Jr. landed at his feet.

Unfortunately, both Hill and Wilson left the game due to injury. The wideout was in and out for the rest of the game, but the running back was unable to return after departing in the second quarter.

The Dolphins defense wasn’t overly impressive either, as they allowed Justin Herbert to complete 76.5% of his attempts for 367 yards and a touchdown, as he found Mike Williams and Keenan Allen 18 total times for 208 yards. The former beat Miami’s top cornerback, Xavien Howard, multiple times for eye-popping plays.

Although, they can’t be held totally responsible, considering they were on the field for nearly 40 minutes of the contest.

This loss drops Miami to two games behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. Their also the sixth seed in the conference, at the moment, with the Chargers just one spot below them.

