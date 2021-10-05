Instant analysis of Dolphins trading WR Jakeem Grant to Chicago

The Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Grant had been a bit player on offense since being draft in 2016, but his main role was on special teams as a returner. On offense, this trade leaves Miami with DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Will Fuller, Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins, and Preston Williams at wideout.

With Fuller currently week-to-week with a broken finger, this likely makes room for Preston Williams or Albert Wilson to earn a spot on the active roster, as they’ve both been healthy scratches at points early this season.

Wilson certainly seems to be the next man up. He finished last season with 43 receptions for 351 yards and a touchdown. He also displays versatility on carries and with his arm on some trick plays.

Miami also has three wide receivers on their practice squad that could fill in if needed.

On punt returns, Waddle could be the answer. He was a dynamic returner for Alabama at times. In his first two seasons, he returned 36 punts for a 20 yards per return average and two touchdowns.

For an offense that has struggled to get much going, they could definitely benefit from long returns to put them in some advantageous field positions.