Instant analysis of Dolphins’ No. 55 overall pick OT Patrick Paul

Some expected the Miami Dolphins to add to their offensive line in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft Thursday night. They instead spent the No. 21 overall pick on Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson.

However, they didn’t wait much longer before beefing up the offensive line. Miami selected Houston offensive tackle Patrick Paul with the No. 55 pick in the second round Friday night.

The 6’8, 331-pound tackle is an absolute unit and should prove to be an especially strong investment in the coming years.

It’s unclear if he will be able to get on the field much early in his rookie season, as the Dolphins are currently set at tackle. Terron Armstead is holding down the left side, and Austin Jackson is fortifying lefty quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s blindside.

Paul took all of his snaps for the past three years at left tackle, so he looks to be more of a future investment. Paul’s size and past don’t make him a likely candidate to move to the interior. Paul himself said he didn’t have guard experience because the foot speed is different at guard than it is at tackle.

While he may not play much as a rookie, he’s in a great situation to develop. If Paul is the planned successor for Armstead, he has time to learn from one of the best.

Armstead has been one of the top tackles for years and may be reaching the end of his career at 32 years old. He’s taken time to consider retirement in recent offseasons. Armstead’s injury history, though, gives Paul a possibility of earning playing time as a rookie. Armstead has never played a full season and has played 23 of a 34 possible games with the Dolphins.

Paul’s strength is pass blocking, as he earned a 91.5 pass block grade from Pro Football Focus last season. His 69.4 run blocking grade was a significant drop off, but that disparity can fit Miami’s offensive identity.

