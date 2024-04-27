Instant analysis of Dolphins’ No. 184 overall pick WR Malik Washington

The Miami Dolphins have a dynamic duo at receiver with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Finding anyone else at the position has been a challenge.

In the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Dolphins hope they found a solution in Malik Washington.

Expecting a sixth-round pick to be productive is always wishful thinking, but Washington certainly didn’t lack for stats in the collegiate ranks. After transferring from Northwestern, Washington put up huge numbers — 110 receptions for 1,426 yards and nine touchdowns — at Virginia.

The Dolphins can now hope that Washington and/or 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma become productive players in the team’s offense. Will it keep the team from going after Odell Beckham Jr. or Tyler Boyd? Don’t count on it.

Washington fits the profile of a Dolphins receiver at 5’9 with an explosive 42.5-inch vertical, even if he his 4.47 speed won’t win him any races in Miami. But it may be a while before he’s a polished enough route-runner to be a productive player in the NFL.

Even though Washington is a smart and logical choice who should fit in well, the Dolphins will look for more. Miami needs a third receiving option for Tua Tagovailoa and waiting until the sixth round to add at the position probably means the Dolphins will parse through the list of available veterans.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire