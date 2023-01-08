Instant analysis from Dolphins’ dramatic win vs. Jets in Week 18

The Miami Dolphins entered the final Sunday of the regular season needing a win over the New York Jets and a loss by the New England Patriots to make the postseason, and Miami ended up handling their side of the deal.

With three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Miami was tied with New York, 6-6, but rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson led a drive to set up Jason Sanders for a game-winning, 50-yard field goal, which he promptly made to earn their ninth win of the season.

Sanders’ game-winner may make up fro all of the missed kicks throughout the season.

The Dolphins mainly won this game with impressive running performances from Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. despite a number of injuries along the offensive line. The two combined for 143 yards on 27 carries – a 5.3-yard average.

Thompson wasn’t overly impressive. He was consistently under duress and really flustered whenever pressure came. The seventh-round pick completed 20 of his 31 passes (64.5%) for just 152 yards.

Miami’s defense, against Joe Flacco, may have kept the Jets to only six points, but they allowed a number of third-and-long conversions that would’ve made the offense’s job a lot easier.

Xavien Howard was picked on again and again, as he was constantly beaten by rookie wideout Garrett Wilson.

Despite all of that, Miami earned a win, their ninth of the season.

