Instant analysis from Dolphins’ dominant win vs. Panthers in Week 12

The Miami Dolphins went out and played their most complete football game of the season in a winning effort against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The victory was their fourth in four games.

Brian Flores’ defense continued their dominant play in recent weeks, as they were able to get constant pressure on Cam Newton and make plays on the ball when he threw inaccurate passes. Newton was actually benched in the fourth quarter, as the Dolphins’ defense held him to just five completions on 21 attempts for 92 yards and two interceptions.

Miami’s defense also benefitted from Christian McCaffrey getting injured again and sitting for a good portion of the game. Once he was out, the list of Panthers’ playmakers wasn’t very long.

Jaelan Phillips had a huge day, recording three sacks and four quarterback hits to lead the front seven. Xavien Howard, Nik Needham, and Jevon Holland all recorded interceptions to keep the Panthers from doing anything positive offensively.

Even the special teams unit was getting in on the action, as linebacker Duke Riley made a huge play to block a punt inside Carolina’s 10-yard line. Justin Coleman picked it up for a touchdown to give the team the first lead of the day as well as all of the momentum.

Offensively, the Dolphins looked good, especially when considering how solid the Panthers’ defense has been this season. Tua Tagovailoa was 27-of-31 (87.1%) with a touchdown and a 108.3 passer rating despite still having issues on the offensive line.

Liam Eichenberg, Jesse Davis, and Austin Reiter were all struggling at different points. Reiter’s poor snaps cost the team at least a field goal opportunity at halftime that could’ve put the game away even earlier.

Rookie wideout Jaylen Waddle had probably the best game of his career, as he brought in nine of his 10 targets for 137 yards and a touchdown. He was getting separation easily and showing off his moves after the catch, including on a 57-yard catch-and-run.

The running game wasn’t great, as the backs averaged just 3.6 yards per carry, but Myles Gaskin was able to get in the end zone twice on Wildcat plays.

Everything the Dolphins did today worked, and they have set themselves up well to potentially be in the playoff picture in the coming weeks, which is something no one expected to hear just a few weeks ago.