Instant analysis: How does WR Ricky Pearsall fit with 49ers?

The 49ers made a bit of a head-scratching pick Thursday night when they stood pat at No. 31 overall and selected Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Pearsall was not projected to go in the first round by any draft analysts at any major outlets, so it’s worth wondering exactly what the 49ers are angling toward with the Florida WR.

He played all over the field at Florida which lends some credibility to the idea he can fit in multiple spots in the 49ers’ offense as well. His route running is a key piece of what makes him effective and it allows him to gain consistent separation in tight spaces. It’s easy to see how he’d thrive a slot receiver – something the 49ers haven’t consistently had in the Kyle Shanahan era.

He posted 159 catches in five college seasons with 2,420 yards and 14 touchdowns across 55 games. He also returned punts at Florida, something he may also be able to contribute in San Francisco.

It’s clear Pearsall doesn’t project as a 1A type of receiver, but Shanahan’s offense won’t necessarily need that, particularly if Brandon Aiyuk is going to be around long-term. What the 49ers could use though is a go-to third down option at receiver, and with Jauan Jennings’ long-term future with the 49ers in question, Pearsall could take on a role Jennings has occupied since 2021.

What Pearsall needs to be for the 49ers to justify taking him in Round 1 is a high-volume target who converts third downs and creates some explosive plays with his 4.41 speed.

In a world where Pearsall develops he could become a terrific go-to target for quarterback Brock Purdy. There’s a lot of risk though given his relatively low ceiling, and the 49ers need to start hitting on more of their draft picks. If they hit on Pearsall, they’d be set at WR for the foreseeable future.

