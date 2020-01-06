Instant Analysis: DK Metcalf powers Seahawks past Eagles in Wild Card Round

PHILADELPHIA – The Seattle Seahawks are on to the Divisional Round after taking care of business against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. Seattle topped Philadelphia, 17-9, at Lincoln Financial Field for its second win over the Eagles this season. Coincidentally, the Seahawks first win against Philly was by the exact same scoreline back in Week 12.

With the win, the Seahawks will play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field next Sunday. Here's what you need to know about Seattle's win in Philadelphia.

1. DK Metcalf shines in playoff debut

Metcalf was absolutely phenomenal on Sunday night. He caught 7-of-9 targets for 160 yards and a touchdown. The score was a 53-yard deep ball from Wilson where Metcalf made a fantastic full-extension grab. He tumbled to the ground but had the awareness to get up and lunge across the goal line as he wasn't touched.

Metcalf also had clutch third-down receptions of 24 and 26 yards that each set up a Seahawks score. The rookie carried the Seahawks passing game as Tyler Lockett (four catches for 62 yards) was held mostly in check.

His biggest reception was a 36-yarder on Seattle's final drive to convert 3rd-and-10. Metcalf showed the peace sign to Eagles fans as he put the game on ice. His 160 yards is a franchise playoff record, passing Darrell Jackson (143).

2. Defense bends, but doesn't break

Even though Carson Wentz (concussion) left the game in the first quarter with a head injury, the Eagles were still able to move the ball well against the Seahawks defense. Josh McCown, the 40-year-old backup QB, completed 18-of-24 yards for 174 yards. Tight end Dallas Goedert caught 7-of-8 targets for 73 yards. Rookie running back Miles Sanders ran the ball well with 69 yards on 14 carries.

What saved Seattle was two fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter and seven total sacks. Trailing 17-9 and facing 4th-and-7 from Seattle's 10-yard line, Jadeveon Clowney sacked McCown. Philadelphia never got the ball back. Bradley McDougald, Rasheem Green, Quinton Jefferson (2), Cody Barton and K.J. Wright also had sacks.

3. Running game goes M.I.A.

Russell Wilson, in addition to his 289 passing yards and one touchdown, ran the ball nine times for 45 yards. That includes scrambles of 22 and 18 yards. Beyond that, Seattle couldn't get anything going in the run game.

Travis Homer carried the ball 11 times for 12 yards and Marshawn Lynch gained just seven yards on six carries. Of note, Lynch did score on a 5-yard touchdown run that featured a vintage Beast Mode second effort. Lynch has now scored in both of his games with the Seahawks.

Odds and ends:

- Ziggy Ansah (neck) left the game and did not return.

- The Seahawks were 8-of-15 on third down and held the Eagles to just 3-of-11 on third down.

Instant Analysis: DK Metcalf powers Seahawks past Eagles in Wild Card Round originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest