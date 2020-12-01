Instant analysis: DK Metcalf dominates Eagles again, Seahawks improve to 8-3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It’s never easy with this team, but the Seahawks improved to 8-3 nonetheless with a 23-17 win over the Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” Seattle is now in sole possession of first place in the NFC West following losses by the Rams and Cardinals on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know from the Seahawks victory in Philadelphia.

1. DK Metcalf has his way with Darius Slay

Last year, Metcalf posted 160 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. He continued to torment Philadelphia with 10 receptions for 177 yards on Monday night. Metcalf did most of his damage against star corner Darius Slay. His night was highlighted by long receptions of 52 yards and 31 yards, each down the left sideline against Slay.

Metcalf now has 1,039 yards (leads NFL) on the season to go with nine touchdowns. He’s got 100 yards in five games this season and at least 90 yards in eight. While Russell Wilson’s MVP hopes have all but vanished, Metcalf is a strong All-Pro candidate.

A dropped touchdown in the fourth quarter was Metcalf’s lone blemish to an otherwise dominant performance.

2. Jamal Adams, Seahawks pass rush continues to rack up sacks

Seattle posted six sacks against Carson Wentz, bringing the team total to 31 for the season. That surpasses the 28 sacks the Seahawks posted in 2019.

It was a team effort as well with Adams (1), Benson Mayowa (1), Poona Ford (1), K.J. Wright (1), Rasheem Green (1), Jarran Reed (.5) and Carlos Dunlap (.5) all chipping in.

Adams now has 6.5 sacks on the season in just seven games, matching his season total from a year ago. Per NFL research, he’s the first defensive back in league history to have multiple seasons with at least six sacks.

After posting just 12 sacks through seven games, the Seahawks have 19 over their last four games. Coincidentally, those are the four games Dunlap has been in Seattle’s lineup.

3. Chris Carson is still that dude

Carson didn’t play much, presumably because Seattle wanted to ease him back into the lineup after missing a month with a foot injury, but he still left his mark in his return. Carson ran the ball just eight times but for 41 yards and a score. His score was a grown-man 16-yard run in which he broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone.

Carson also caught two passes for 18 yards.

Conversely, Carlos Hyde had just 22 yards and 15 carries, exemplifying the fact that while Hyde is a fine player, Carson is truly a game-changing talent. Keeping Carson healthy is paramount for Seattle’s Super Bowl hopes.

Odds and ends:

-- The Seahawks were burned by a huge missed call late in the first half. After a snap sailed through Wentz’ hands, the Eagles QB scooped it up, escaped the pocket and then fired it out of bounds. The problem was that the pass was obviously short of the line of scrimmage. The officials inexplicably missed it, and Philadelphia ended up scoring a touchdown before halftime.

-- A costly holding penalty against Cedric Ogbuehi negated a touchdown run from Carlos Hyde. Ogbuehi started at right tackle in place of Brandon Shell (ankle).

-- Both teams went 0-2 on fourth down attempts. Seattle got stopped twice on each of its first two possessions, the first of which coming near the goal line. Philadelphia got stopped twice in the second half. One was a curious choice from Doug Pederson, who opted to go for it on 4th-and-4 rather than kick a field goal and make it a one-score game. Quandre Diggs intercepted Wentz’ fourth-down pass.

-- Dunlap left the game in the fourth quarter with a foot injury. Him missing time would be devastating to the Seahawks.