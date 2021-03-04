Instant Analysis: Damian Lillard does it again as Trail Blazers defeat Warriors in final seconds

Damian Lillard does it again as Trail Blazers defeat Warriors in final seconds originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It came down to the wire Wednesday night after Portland got off to a slow start.

Stephen Curry broke free on the perimeter, knocking down his first three three-pointers and he continued to light it up from all over the floor.

It was apparent from the jump, the Warriors were going to make someone else other than Damian Lillard beat them.

With Golden State throwing multiple, lengthy, defenders at Lillard all game while blitzing and doubling teaming on the pick and roll and every other chance they could, it was up to the rest of the team.

But in the end, it was all Lillard.

The Warriors took a 56-55 halftime lead, but the Blazers made an adjustment in the second half with Gary Trent Jr. or Rodney Hood handling most of the primary ball responsibilities to give Lillard more of an opportunity off the ball.

However it was Carmelo Anthony’s second half scoring coupled with Lillard's clutch play and the Warriors missing shots that they usually make in the final minute that propelled the Blazers to defeat the Warriors 108-106.

[Subscribe to the Talkin' Blazers Podcast]

Portland also came up with a big-time stop in the final four seconds with Lillard stepping in and taking a charge as Draymond Green drove through the lane.

Entering the fourth quarter, Portland had a two-point lead.

But in the final minute of the game, Lillard drained clutch free throws and Dame Time three.

At the end of the first quarter, Golden State held a 29-28 lead after holding Lillard to seven points.

The Blazers were once again without Harry Giles (left calf strain), CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture).

For the Warriors, Kelly Oubre Jr. (left wrist; sprain), Marquese Chriss (right syndesmosis; injury w/ fibula fracture), Alen Smailagic (G League - on assignment) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon; repair) were out.

Story continues

Golden State jumped out a 10-0 lead forcing the Trail Blazers to call timeout and regroup.

FINAL BOX SCORE: Trail Blazers 108, Warriors 106 The Good:

The Blazers’ intensity on the defensive end picked up in the second quarter led by Robert Covington and Gary Trent Jr.

Just as the shorthanded Blazers have looked to veteran Carmelo Anthony to provide instant offense off the bench in recent weeks, he once again provided that spark.

Melo had a team-high 11 points at the break.

The Trail Blazers veteran continued his scoring ways in the second half which is just what Portland needed with so much attention put on Lillard. Anthony finished with 22.

And even though the Warriors focus was on Lillard, he still managed to record 22 points and six assists and secure the victory in the final few possessions.

The Bad:

As a team the Trail Blazers were not on the same page defensively early. Portland allowed Golden State to get open looks from three as Steph Curry caught fire from deep, which then opened up the lane for him later in the game.

Curry’s versatile offense and playmaking was on full display.

The Warriors point guard notched 23 points by the break. He finished with 35 points on 13-of-28 shooting.

Portland’s starting center Enes Kanter picked up three fouls in 12 minutes of work. When Portland went to its small-ball lineup, Andrew Wiggins and Eric Paschall went to work in the paint. The two helped the Warriors keep the lead in the second quarter.

The Blazers got open looks as a team from long distance, but were struggling to convert for most of the night.

The Highlight:

Anfernee Simons showed off crafty moves from deep in the second quarter:

Ant with a moon shot. pic.twitter.com/f4Lz5sCO8B — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) March 4, 2021

The Stat:

At halftime, the Blazers were shooting just 28.6 percent from three.

Next up: In their final game of the First Half of the season, the Trail Blazers will host the Sacramento Kings Thursday night. Portland and Sacramento are scheduled to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. PST on NBCSNW, the official network of the Portland Trail Blazers.