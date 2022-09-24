Instant analysis: CU Buffs’ offense takes step forward, but defensive struggles continue in loss to UCLA

The Buffaloes’ offense finally looked somewhat formidable.

Let’s start with the true freshman who provided some first-half fun on Saturday: Owen McCown.

While he certainly had his rookie moments, Colorado’s new starting quarterback proved he’s the best Karl Dorrell has. McCown, the Buffs’ first left-handed starting QB since the late Sal Aunese, threw for 258 yards and engineered a few quality drives in the 45-17 loss to UCLA.

As Jake Schwanitz of DNVR mentioned to me, you can say goodbye to McCown’s redshirt season, and that’s alright. (We’re going to excuse his rougher second half for now.)

The Buffs’ offensive line didn’t do much to help as it contributed to four QB hurries and five sacks — although McCown should’ve thrown the ball away on a few of them. True freshman Van Wells was thrust into a tough spot and Tommy Brown likely wasn’t 100% after getting beat up in the first half, to name a couple of issues.

Defensively, Colorado was overmatched by a veteran offense for the second consecutive week. The Bruins totaled 515 yards on the afternoon as Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet evaded far too many tackles. Defensive back Trevor Woods (seven total tackles) remained a bright spot and linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo was a big play producer (two TFLs and one sack).

And finally, I’ll add that walk-on Trent Carrizosa might be the Buffs’ best punter. He averaged 46.2 yards on his five boots.

We’ll have more coverage to follow.

