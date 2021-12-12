Instant analysis: Cowboys survive Washington, 27-20

Things looked hopeless and bleak at halftime when the Dallas Cowboys led the Washington Football Team 24-0. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed only two passes for 19 yards before halftime.

Washington’s offense was still missing in action when the third quarter began. Things took a turn for the worse when wide receiver Terry McLaurin landed on his head and was ruled out for the game with a concussion.

Washington’s defense would keep it in the game, though. And the offense finally appeared to get going midway through the third quarter when Heinicke found wide receiver Cam Sims for a spectacular 43-yard touchdown reception. Heinicke scored on the two-point conversion, and suddenly it was 24-8.

Washington’s defense continued to play well, getting the ball for the offense. When it appeared Washington had all the momentum, running back Antonio Gibson caught a short pass and was hit by a Dallas defender, fumbling the football. It was a killer fumble, as Gibson fumbled deep in Washington territory, giving the Cowboys outstanding field position.

It was Gibson’s sixth fumble of the season.

Dallas kicked a field goal and increased its lead to 27-8.

The game appeared over in the fourth quarter when Kyle Allen came in at quarterback for Washington, replacing an injured Heinicke. Allen and new running back Jonathan Williams led Washington on an impressive drive that led to a Williams’ touchdown to make it 27-14. The two-point conversion was no good.

All Dallas had to do was run the clock out. Instead, Dak Prescott rolled to his right and didn’t see Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb, who picked off Prescott and returned it for a touchdown. Suddenly, it was 27-20, as as the Cowboys blocked Washington’s point-after attempt.

Washington’s defense continued to stand out as cornerback Kendall Fuller broke up Prescott’s third-down pass, giving the WFT the football with a chance to tie.

Allen went to work, finding Sims on first down. On second down, Allen throws a beautiful pass down the right sideline, hitting DeAndre Carter in the hands — and he dropped it.

Story continues

On the next play, Allen was pressured by Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory, who took down. As Allen was going down, he got rid of the football. The officials ruled it a fumble and spent several minutes on the phone with New York discussing the call.

The ruling stands — and the game was over.

It was a questionable call, to say the least.

The Cowboys would run the clock out, and Washington’s winning streak was over.

Heinicke completed 11 of 25 passes for 125 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Allen completed four of nine passes for 53 yards in relief.

Washington travels to Philadelphia next week in a game with massive playoff ramifications. It will be Washington’s third consecutive opponent that is coming off extra rest, which is important considering Washington’s current injury situation.