Instant analysis as Cowboys’ offense stinks up AT&T in 19-3 loss to Bucs

Mike McCarthy didn’t have Dak Prescott at his disposal during the preseason in 2021 due to injury. A shoulder tweak forced the QB to remain sidelined until the regular season. It didn’t throw off the timing, as the passing offense was crisp in their two-point loss to Tampa Bay. If that gave the coaching staff the idea that Prescott didn’t need game experience with this particular group of wide receivers, they were sadly mistaken.

The Dallas Cowboys offense was ridiculously disjointed, off-timed and altogether woeful in the season opener. The defense did their best to keep the club in the game, but there was no help at all from the other side. In addition, there’s now a potential hand injury to Prescott that occurred in the fourth quarter of an embarrassing 19-3 home defeat to the Buccaneers.

It was over when . . .

. . . Tom Brady completed a 48-yard bomb to Julio Jones down the right sideline late in the second quarter. The Bucs didn’t score a touchdown on the play, but it was an emphatic moment for a couple reasons. Dallas felt they were fine with their wide receivers after trading Amari Cooper and losing Cedrick Wilson in free agency. They didn’t go out and acquire help at the position.

Meanwhile Tampa Bay, who had Mike Evans and Chris Godwin already, went out and signed Jones. The former Falcons star had 69 receiving yards and another 17 on the ground, indicating he had something left to contribute to a team.

Key Stat: 47.2

That’s Prescott’s passer rating. It was the third worst rating of his career, and the worst he’s had since 2017.

It echoes just how off Prescott was in trying to connect with his receivers. There were a myriad of off-target throws, eerily reminiscent to how he looked in 2018 when he had no confidence in his receiving corps of Allen Hurns, Cole Beasley and Tavon Austin.

Quick Reads

It’s hard to identify a single thing that went well that involved Tony Pollard. A double-reverse went haywire and lost eight. Holds were called on his runs. A wildcat formation was stuffed for a loss, but most importantly his pass protection in the game was absolutely awful.

Ezekiel Elliott was one of the few bright spots on offense. He averaged over 5 yards a carry but the team just couldn’t maintain the ground attack.

Tyler Smith passed his first test at left tackle. The problem is the Cowboys might need to let Jason Peters play and move Smith back inside in order to get their best five linemen on the field. Connor McGovern looked like he suffered a serious ankle injury.

Trevon Diggs played outstanding coverage on two deep passes. The touchdown he gave up to Mike Evans was one of those passes that was going to be completed against pretty much anybody in coverage.

There was defense of not having Jalen Tolbert active before the game. Not after how the receivers who did play looked. He couldn’t have been worse.

There was clearly a sync issue between Prescott and the wideouts.

Micah Parsons may not be a unicorn. He may be a martian. His two third-down sacks came in the red zone; basically as clutch a situation as you can ask to be in. He’s just different.

There was no other pass rush to be found than Parsons. A lot of that has to do with Tampa’s commitment to the run as well as Tom Brady’s savvy. But it was noticeable.

