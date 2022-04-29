Instant Analysis: Cowboys No. 24 pick Tyler Smith

The options were quickly dwindling as the draft order worked its way toward Dallas at No. 24. With the most likely offensive linemen prospects- Kenyon Green, Zion Jonson, and Trevor Penning- already gone, many Cowboys observers started to wonder if the front office might be better off trading out of the first round entirely… or at least going with a defensive pick.

But the Cowboys followed through with the selection that had gained serious traction earlier in the day when ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. had them turning in the card for Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith.

Seen by many as perhaps a more likely candidate to come off the board in the second round, Smith has the versatility to play guard or tackle. With a front five that got thinned out dramatically over the offseason, Smith should get ample chances to contribute right away in Dallas.

Here’s a look at Smith’s draft profile, according to several notable outlets.

Power merchant who plays the game with a field demeanor that can work in his favor on one play and against him on the next snap. Smith is able to displace defenders as a run blocker despite lacking proper hand usage for leverage. He’s explosive and athletic but struggles to sustain and finish what he starts. He’s too quick to discard any semblance of technique in favor of bear-hugging the opponent and drawing a penalty. A move from tackle to guard would allow teams to feature his downhill power in the rushing attack while reducing exposure in pass protection. The holes in his game can all be filled if he accepts coaching and brings it to the field on Sundays. There is some bust potential present, but the ceiling could draw a team to him on Day 2 of the draft.

Smith’s technique is inconsistent enough that he probably shouldn’t be relied upon as a Day 1 starter at the NFL level. Smith opens up his torso far too much and can be very grabby with his hands. His lower body mechanics are a bit better, and his smooth athleticism helps. But even there, he can be a bit staggered and uncoordinated.

Smith’s game is imperfect at the moment. But in a sense, it makes it more impressive to see how much he won at the collegiate level. Even with imperfect mechanics and timing, Smith was able to mask a lot of his deficiencies with his high-level athleticism, lateral agility, core and grip strength, and power. For his size, Smith doesn’t have too many mobility limitations. He bends his knees well, and he has the twitched-up style to supplement his violent disposition.

If Smith can clean up his technique, keep his hands tight, and smoothen his lower-body mechanics, he can be a high-level starting tackle. He could potentially move inside, but it’s not a necessary career move. For some players, a move inside is a move to combat an athletic limitation. Smith, however, has the lateral agility and recovery athleticism to stay on the blindside.

In their current form, Smith’s flaws would be easily exploitable at the NFL level. But the Tulsa OT has a starter’s skill set with his high-level combination of explosiveness off the snap, lateral mobility, strength, upper body torque, and violence. He’s worth a Day 2 pick and could get some top-50 love from teams. If he can channel his traits, his ceiling is extremely high.

Smith could very well be a candidate to move inside to guard. His arm length at the NFL combine came in at 34 inches, which is the average for NFL tackles, but would put him in a higher tier if moved inside to guard. He displays the power and nastiness that would suit a guard, but lacks the necessary anchor for either.

His kick slide needs refinement, which is another reason he could be a candidate to move inside. Terence Steele played at a surprising level for the Cowboys this season, and he may have instilled enough confidence in the team going forward to give him a shot at starting tackle. The Cowboys are quite possibly in the market for a starting guard, but Smith needs time to develop his skills. He would greatly benefit being behind two greats in Tyron Smith and Zack Martin.

Tyler Smith found playing time late in his true freshman season for Tulsa at left tackle and proceeded to man the position for the next two seasons. When watching the Tulsa offense, Smith jumps off the screen. He executes with infectious energy and is a tone-setter for the unit. He is a tenacious football player who seemingly looks for pancake blocks on every snap. He is aggressive and fully earns labels like “mauler” and “road grader”. From day one, he will make an NFL offense tougher and more physical. As a run blocker, Smith is explosive into contact and has the power to overwhelm opponents. As a pass blocker, Smith is aggressive and is a wall once he sets the clamps. When it comes to areas of concern, Smith has to find notably better technique. From placement to timing, his hands are erratic. His feet aren’t synced up with his upper body and it leads to control problems and issues if blockers can work to his edges. His aggressive style of play often reaches frenetic levels and takes away from his power and ability to sustain blocks. While these are potentially good problems to have, the challenge ahead for Smith is to continue his aggressive approach but do it with control and technique. If that can be the case, Smith has the makings of a high-impact starter at the next level who should make a transition to guard.

Smith’s raw physical talent and aggressive demeanor will serve him well at the next level. Teams will see him as a player they can scheme around in the run game, whether that be at tackle or guard early in his career. He’s a true tone-setter, and has the potential to be a franchise tackle should he clean up his mental errors and technical flaws. This upside could warrant a late first-round pick, but he’s more likely to come off the board early on Day 2.

A year ago, Tulsa produced a freaky athlete for the NFL in linebacker Zaven Collins, and this year, the program will make it two in a row with left tackle Tyler Smith. Smith broke into the starting lineup in 2020 and played left tackle for Tulsa over the past two seasons while also showing the ability to play guard.

Smith is a mauler in the ground game. He displays a mean streak and is a force as a run blocker. Smith blocks through the whistle and is very physical at the point of attack. With violence, Smith gets after defenders to push them around and routinely move them out of their gaps. He is quick out of his stance and capable of firing to the second level while being able to function in space. Few left tackles have Smith’s mauler style as a run blocker, so he is a rare left tackle prospect who can be a force in both phases.

As a pass blocker, Smith is a freak. He combines athleticism with quickness, agility and strength. Smith has quick feet, appearing like a true dancing bear, as he can glide with rushers while being able to get depth in his drop to take away the edge from speed rushers. Smith has natural strength, good length, and massive bulk to anchor and stop bull rushes. There is no doubt that Smith is a smooth mover with the power to finish off defenders and to keep them from putting pressure on the quarterback. Smith also is very intelligent, gamely adjusting to deceptions by the defensive line and showing developed awareness and recognition skills that stem from his intelligence.

Smith has issues to work on for the NFL, including his overall technique, patience, and hand placement. He is very young at only 20 years old, and his college position coach was young as well. While Smith needs some refinement, he has a massive skill set with a ton of upside.

Strengths: Big, wide, ultra-physical blocker looking for a bar fight on every snap, and has the length, mass, quicks, and power to win just about all of them. For his size, he’s nimble. Bounces around the field. Balance is pretty good there, but he almost exerts too much energy once he’s engaged. Recovery skill is high-end. Oftentimes, it looks like he’s beaten around the corner, but his gliding feet and strength keep the defender contained and pushed past the QB. Will toss defenders more so than any other blocker in this class. Menace in the ground game; devastating in that regard. Wants to drive defenders into the ground and does it often.

Weaknesses: Technique needs a fair amount of work. Not a total project, but he has a tendency to get his hands wide in pass pro.

