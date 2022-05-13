Instant Analysis: Cowboys 2022 schedule’s most interesting notes, angles

The Dallas Cowboys’ schedule for the 2022 season has now been officially released. The 14 opponents spread across 17 games and 18 weeks are now set in stone. Hopefully for Cowboys fans the first half of the season starts the same way 2021 did but with much better results in the last half and into the playoffs.

The opponents have been known for a while. As a first-place finisher Dallas has a slew of matchups against other first-place teams but it makes for an interesting schedule. Intra-divisionally, six matchups against the NFC East are expected to give Dallas a soft landing spot, as are matchups against the NFC North and AFC South. Of course, strength of schedule only matters when the year begins, and for the second year in a row, the Cowboys journey begins with a matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here’s a look at each matchup, with notes on the ebb and flow of the season schedule.

13 Major Schedule Highlights

Opening the schedule with Tom Brady and the Bucs. Brady is 6-0 against the Cowboys.

Opponent winning percentages by month: September: .529 October : .441 November: .490 December: .435 January: .412

Five primetime games but also five noon kickoffs. For the media covering the club, this is a compromise of epic proportions.

Cowboys are nobody’s home opener. Last year Dallas started out with two road games, being the home opener for both the Bucs and the Los Angeles Chargers. However in 2022 Dallas won’t get the super-riled up fan frenzy for any franchise. That will be manufactured solely based on facing the Cowboys.

Starting off the season against participants in the last two Super Bowls is tough, but Cincinnati is on the heels of the Bucs. The good news is that both matchups are at home.

No back-to-back Thursday games for the first time since 2015.

While Dallas avoids the dreaded 4 games in 19 days gauntlet, they now have two different short weeks, though at least they play Saturday before the second Thursday matchup.

With the 10 days off after Thanksgiving and 9 or 10 days off after Week 17, Dallas has three different stretches of extra rest in the second half of the season.

Dallas has some interesting divisional schedules. All four NFC North teams are in a row, surrounding the bye in Week 9. Following Thanksgiving against the Giants, Dallas then plays three straight games against the AFC South, injects Philly and then finishes the AFC slate with a game against Tennessee.

Evenly spread division games this season. Last year, four of the final five were divisional foes and each of the two years prior Dallas finished up with back-to-back division games. This year, two of the last three are against NFC East foes, but the cluster is early in the season with Week 3, 4 and 6 being division matchups.

Back-to-back home games to start, back-to-back road games to finish.

3 different pairs of back-to-back road games for the club this season.

Did the Cowboys avoid a bad-weather slate? It will be miserable in Washington for the finale, that’s almost a guarantee. However, a trip to Jacksonville is the only December road game and the New Year’s Day matchup against Tennessee could be relatively decent weather although it’s at night.

Story continues

Week 1: Home vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, SNF, 9/11 7:20 pm Central, NBC

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs are the NFC South champions, one of five division winners on Dallas’ schedule. This is a rematch of last season’s opener as well, which Tampa won 31-29. Brady is 6-0 against the Cowboys for his career while Prescott is now 2-1 against the Bucs thanks to last year’s loss.

Tom Brady may have finally reached the halfway point of his career as he goes into Season No. 23.

Week 2: Home vs Cincinnati Bengals, 9/18 3:25p, CBS

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The reigning AFC champion Bengals will travel to Arlington for the first time since 2016. Dallas holds an all-time 9-4 advantage in the series including four wins in a row. The last time the Bengals won in Dallas was 1988, when second-year starter Joe Burrow was just a teenager.

Week 3: Away vs New York Giants, MNF 9/26 7:15p, ESPN

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Cowboys have won nine of their last 10 matchups against the New York Giants. Dallas will get an early-career look at the two top names on their draft board. DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and OT Evan Neal were 1-2 on Dallas’ leaked board and their careers will forever be linked to Dallas’ first two picks, taken at No. 24 and No. 56, OL Tyler Smith and DE Sam Williams.

The Giants are trying to wipe away all remnants of the Dave Gettleman era, but thankfully Daniel Jones should have two more matchups left in him.

Week 4: Home vs Washington Commanders, 10/2 Noon, FOX

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas continues their rivalry with Washington, temporarily making this the most-played opponent inching ahead of Philadelphia for a couple weeks. The all-time record now sits at 75-45-2 after alternating season sweeps for the last three seasons.

Prescott is currently 9-1 career against the club that now puts their hopes in the hands of QB Carson Wentz.

El oh el.

Week 5: Away vs Los Angeles Rams, 10/9 3:25p, FOX

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Dallas holds a slight 14-13 all-time advantage but this will be Dallas’ crack at the defending Super Bowl champions. Matt Stafford has a new reputation, deserved or not and the defense is going to have it’s hands full with Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.

Stephen Jones supporters are just going to have to close their eyes this week as the two teams approaches to roster building will be all the fans talk about.

Week 6: Away vs Philadelphia Eagles, SNF, 10/16 7:20p, NBC

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup No. 123 with Dallas holding the 69-53 advantage. Now with AJ Brown opposite Devonta Smith, the Cowboys’ CBs are getting back-to-back tests against QBs who do turn the ball over. Jalen Hurts had 26 total TDs and 18 total turnovers last season but Year 3 is the test for young QBs.

Week 7: Home vs Detroit Lions, 10/23 Noon, CBS

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Campbell is trying to turn things around in the Motor City and will have two high-pedigree rookies to help do it. DE Aiden Hutchinson and WR Jameson Williams are coming to AT&T Stadium for the first time in their pro careers. but…

… Jared Goff, ladies and gentlemen! Notice the network this game is on. An NFC matchup on CBS and it’s not Thanksgiving. Fox didn’t want it haha.

Week 8: Home vs Chicago Bears, 10/30 Noon, FOX

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields is the undisputed starter and the Bears have a roster full of UDFA wideouts.

At least Fox decided to keep this early kickoff game. Or maybe they were forced to.

Week 9: Bye

You think this is an easy win, but the bye week bit the Cowboys in the rear last year. Prescott’s calf injury on the final play before the bye was a precursor of things to come. Let’s not have a 2022 repeat.

Week 10: Away vs Green Bay Packers, 11/3, 3:25 pm Central. FOX

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McCarthy travels home for the first time and gets to square off against the Green Bay Packers and his former QB Aaron Rodgers. Getting a trip to Green Bay in mid-November instead of after Thanksgiving is a blessing on first glance.

Dallas gets an extra week to prepare for the rematch. It will be interesting to see if rookie Christian Watson acclimates to the league quickly following playing a lesser collegiate slate of games at North Dakota State.

Week 11: Away vs Minnesota Vikings, 11/20 3:25p, CBS

(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Vikings offense will still have Justin Jefferson and Adam Theilen and will get TE Irv Smith back while Dalvin Cook is still in the backfield. A new head coach and Dallas won’t have Cooper Rush under center to lead them to victory.

Someone is going to take that last comment seriously. Meanwhile, Kirk Grossman has done an incredible job maximizing his earning potential, hasn’t he?

Week 12: Home vs New York Giants, Thanksgiving, 11/24 @ 3:30 pm Central, FOX

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13: Home vs Indianapolis Colts, SNF, 12/4 7:20p, NBC

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have won their last three matchups with new Colts QB Matt Ryan, who will be looking to show he isn’t washed yet, but rather just getting rinsed off. Dallas doesn’t have a good memory with the Colts despite the 10-6 all-time edge. The last time they met was 2016 when Dallas was blanked, 23-0.

The Colts top receivers are all former second rounders with Paris Campbell (2019) and Michael Pittman (2020) are joined by Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce, a favorite among Cowboys’ draftniks.

Week 14: Home vs Houston Texans, 12/11 Noon, FOX

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Remember when some draft guy claimed that Derek Stingley was in danger of falling to Dallas at No. 24? He went 3 to Houston.

It’s the battle for the Governor’s Cup in the year that there’s a gubernatorial election in Texas! Ooooooh boy! OK we’re reaching, but the NFL put this game on at noon again, so it’s not like anyone outside these fanbases are watching.

Week 15: Away vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 12/18 Noon, FOX

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Third of three straight AFC South matchups and it’s another early kickoff. Travis Etienne should be back to work with Trevor Lawrence and their other No. 1 pick Travon Walker should be settled in.

Week 16: Home vs Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday 12/24 3:25p, FOX

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17: Away vs Tennessee Titans, TNF 12/29, Prime Video

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Henry in a night game in late December. Seriously, NFL?

Week 18: Away vs Washington Commanders, 1/8/23 @ pm Central

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders dumb new name aside, they are hoping their defense bounces back after a down year in 2021. By this time, WR Jahan Dotson has either hit a rookie wall or is a great compliment to Terry McLaurin who may have inherited the mantle of best WR in the division from Amari Cooper. Pending CeeDee Lamb’s challenge of course.

1

1