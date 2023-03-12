Instant analysis of Colts re-signing DE Tyquan Lewis

The Indianapolis Colts re-signed defensive end Tyquan Lewis to a one-year deal Sunday before the start of free agency, adding some depth to the defensive line.

After suffering season-ending knee injuries in consecutive seasons—nearly on the same date—the Colts are bringing Lewis back to add some depth to the defensive line behind Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo.

Here’s the instant analysis of the Colts re-signing Lewis:

How he fits in the depth chart

As it currently stands, Lewis is likely to return to his versatile role working both on the edge and on the interior of Gus Bradley’s defensive scheme. According to Pro Football Focus, Lewis spent 215 of his 272 defensive snaps on the edge, primarily on the left side. But in the past, he has also worked on the interior at the three-technique.

Here’s an updated look at the defensive end depth chart, excluding the pending free agents:

Kwity Paye Dayo Odeyingbo Tyquan Lewis Kameron Cline Rashod Berry

How this impacts the draft

This signing shouldn’t impact the Colts’ desire to add an edge rusher during the 2023 NFL draft. Lewis is a nice addition to the defensive line, but they still need to add a LEO type for Gus Bradley’s defense. This move won’t hinder them from doing so.

How this impacts free agency

Like the draft, this signing shouldn’t have an impact on the Colts wanting to add another veteran to the defensive line. It may push them toward targeting a pure pass rusher rather than a big defensive end, but Lewis provides more depth than anything. We took a look at some options the Colts could target in free agency.

Contract details

It seems to be a pretty standard one-year deal worth $2.1 million. The guaranteed money for the deal wasn’t immediately disclosed, but we’ll update this post when it is made known.

Quick grade

This seems to be a mutually beneficial deal for both sides. Lewis gets another contract to prove that he’s healthy, and the Colts take a low-risk chance on a player they know can contribute when healthy. It shouldn’t stop them from making moves, but it’s a good deal all around if Lewis can bounce back.

Grade: B

