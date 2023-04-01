Instant analysis of Colts signing RB Darrynton Evans

The Indianapolis Colts added some depth and competition to the backfield with the signing of free-agent running back Darrynton Evans on Friday.

After the Colts made some more-than-expected noise to open free agency in the middle of March, their moves in that area quieted down a bit as the focus turned to the 2023 NFL draft.

However, they got back into the free-agent market by making an addition to the backfield that should bring out some competition during training camp.

Here’s our instant analysis of the Colts signing the 24-year-old running back:

How he fits in the depth chart

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts have a stable backfield led by Jonathan Taylor, who underwent a procedure to repair a nagging ankle injury that forced him to miss essentially seven games during the 2022 season. While some of the rotational spots behind Taylor may favor other backs, the depth chart is wide open in the backfield.

The former third-round pick should be competing for the final spot in the backfield depth chart during spring workouts and training camp, along with a handful of other backs.

Here’s the updated depth chart at running back with Evans included:

First Second Third Fourth+ Jonathan Taylor Zack Moss Deon Jackson Jake Funk

Aaron Shampklin

Darrynton Evans

How this impacts the draft

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

There was a chance the Colts could spend a Day 3 pick on a running back to add some juice and competition to the backfield. This signing doesn’t necessarily keep them from doing that if they wanted considering the depth in this class, but the running back position is likely the lowest on the priority list when it comes to the draft.

How this impacts free agency

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts didn’t come into free agency needing to add depth to the backfield compared to their needs at other positions so this doesn’t change much about the outlook of the position in free agency.

Contract details

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Contract details were not immediately disclosed so we’ll update this post when they are made public.

Instant grade

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

This signing doesn’t mean much in terms of making a massive impact on the depth chart. Evans has speed, explosiveness and a collegiate profile that included some superb production. This is a depth signing for training camp in hopes he can prove to be a solid RB3.

In a word? Middling.

Instant grade: C

