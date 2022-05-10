Instant analysis of Colts signing OT Dennis Kelly

The Indianapolis Colts added some veteran depth to the offensive line by signing offensive tackle Dennis Kelly on Tuesday.

Even though the Colts are expected to give Matt Pryor the first shot at earning the starting left tackle role, the team also selected a prospect with high upside in Bernhard Raimann during the third round.

Here’s a quick look at the instant analysis of the signing:

How this helps the Colts

Kelly has been one of the better swing tackles in the NFL for the majority of his career. He has proven to be versatile while working at both the left and right tackle positions since entering the league in 2012. While the additions made this offseason were solid, Kelly should provide the Colts with top-notch depth on the offensive front.

Impact on the depth chart

Pos. First Second Third Fourth LT Matt Pryor Bernhard Raimann Ryan Van Demark Jordan Murray RT Braden Smith Dennis Kelly Brandon Kemp Carter O’Donnell

Shon Coleman

It isn’t yet clear what specific role Kelly will have but based on his league history, we can make some educated guesses. The Colts are still likely to give Pryor the first shot at winning the spot at left tackle while the rookie in Raimann competes as well. Kelly could be thrown into that mix, but it may be more in the sense of an emergency case in the event the team wants to move Pryor back to a role where he plays depth at both guard and tackle.

Kelly’s most likely path is being a swing tackle and the immediate backup to right tackle Braden Smith. This also likely boots other depth options like Jordan Murray, Shon Coleman and Brandon Kemp from having a decent shot at making the roster.

Undrafted rookie Ryan Van Demark also now is competing for the final roster spot on the offensive line.

Quick grade of the signing

This is a strong depth signing at a spot where the Colts likely needed some proven veteran presence. Kelly has appeared in 114 career games while making 51 starts at both right and left tackle so he has plenty of experience working in different roles.

It will be interesting to see how this shakes up the competition but having too many viable players battling for roles is always a positive thing to have. This signing projects to go a long way for depth purposes, especially if injuries wind up hitting the offensive line.

Grade: B+

