Instant analysis of Colts signing LT Eric Fisher

The Indianapolis Colts made a big move Monday by signing former No. 1 overall pick and Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher to a one-year deal.

Following the retirement of Anthony Castonzo this offseason, one of the main objectives for general manager Chris Ballard was to find his replacement. It wasn’t easy, but the Colts now have a fixture at the blindside next to All-Pro Quenton Nelson.

Achilles injury

With Fisher coming in on a one-year deal, the Colts must feel strongly about his chances to return from an Achilles tear he suffered during the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills in January.

Similarly to second-round pick Dayo Odeyingbo, the Colts are going to be without Fisher for the majority of the first half of the 2021 regular season. But he should be expected back for the second half if his rehab goes according to plan.

This means the Colts will have to rely on the depth they acquired this offseason to replace Fisher for the time being.

How Fisher impacts the depth chart

Fisher will be the starter at left tackle when he returns from the injury. However, he will have to be replaced to begin this upcoming season. As it stands, the job seemingly belongs to Sam Tevi, a free agent the Colts signed in March.

However, Tevi will have some competition with fellow incoming free agent signee Julién Davenport, who is also on a one-year deal. Will Holden, who filled in late in the 2020 season at left tackle is also on the roster, and the Colts spent a seventh-round pick on Will Fries. Though it remains to be seen if the Colts see Fries as a tackle or a guard.

So if Fisher isn’t available for Week 1, which he likely won’t be, the Colts will have to sift through the competition at training camp to find his temporary replacement.

Contract

The Fisher deal doesn’t have any long-term implications. It’s a one-year deal worth $9.4 million, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. He is 30 years old but if he proves to bounce back from the Achilles injury, there is a chance he re-signs next offseason.

