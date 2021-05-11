Instant analysis of Colts signing DT Antwaun Woods

The Indianapolis Colts added some depth to the interior defensive line by signing former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Recently waived by the Dallas Cowboys, Woods worked mostly at the one-technique on their front as depth piece. He’s likely to do the same with the Colts given the ties that Matt Eberflus has to his former team.

How Woods impacts the depth chart

The Colts have solid pieces in place on the interior and will have a massive competition for the depth roles at the one-technique behind starter Grover Stewart, who signed a three-year extension midway through the 2020 regular season.

Woods will be competing with Kameron Cline, Chris Williams and Taylor Stallworth, among others, for the backup one-technique role. In 2020, that role belonged to Stallworth, who played roughly 25% of the snaps behind Stewart.

If Woods winds up getting that role, that’s the kind of playing time that can be expected.

A solid run defender

Woods would be working primarily at the one-technique. His pass-rushing most likely won’t make an impact, but the Colts will want him to simply focus on plugging holes against the run.

According to Pro Football Focus, Woods has 44 run stops on 741 run-defending snaps since 2018. If the Colts are looking to upgrade their depth behind Stewart, Woods seems to be a solid option.

Conclusion

Woods will have to compete for his role on the team with a crowded room behind Stewart but if he can prove to be a better run defender than the rest of the room, he has a shot to make the roster.

