Instant analysis of the Colts’ historic loss to the Vikings

Prepare to hear and read about how the Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) blew the biggest lead in NFL history Saturday in the 39-36 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings (11-3).

Holding a 33-0 lead at halftime, it seemed like the Colts were going to be able to cruise to a victory. Then, the momentum started to build for the Vikings, and the offense couldn’t get their bearings enough to put the game away.

The conservative play-calling led to short drives, which in turn exhausted the defense. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the defense was gassed, and the Colts couldn’t get out of their own way.

At the end of regulation, the Colts were outscored 36-3 during the second half, allowing the largest comeback in NFL history. The Vikings iced off the comeback with a field goal at the end of overtime to complete the wild day and clinch the NFC North.

Here’s a look at what went right, what went wrong and the bottom line from the historic loss:

What went right

The first half was all Colts as they jumped out to a 33-0 lead. The defense was extremely stout, seemingly having an answer for everything the Vikings were doing.

On the seven drives of the first half, the defense got a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, forced a fumble, got two turnover on downs, a punt, and interception and a punt.

WR Michael Pittman Jr. had 10 receptions for 60 yards. It certainly wasn’t his best day as he had a couple drops, but he was the only reliable pass catcher.

DT DeForest Buckner , DE Kwity Paye and DL Dayo Odeyingbo combined for four sacks, seven quarterback hits and five tackles for loss.

K Chase McLaughlin converted all eight of his kicks—five of which were field-goal attempts. His 52-yard field goal broke Adam Vinatieri’s franchise record for converted field goals of 50+ yards in a single season.

S Rodney Thomas II had an interception while TE Jelani Woods had a 36-yard catch.

The defensive line as a whole was solid, registering seven sacks, 11 quarterback hits and eight tackles for loss.

The loss, while embarrassing, helped the Colts improve their draft stock.

What went wrong

While the Colts scored 36 points, the offense was responsible for just one touchdown.

During the second half of regulation, the Colts offense ran 37 plays for just 102 total yards.

The offense converted 6-of-19 (32%) on third down, 1-of-4 (25%) in the red zone and averaged 4.3 yards per play.

The Colts committed a season-high 11 penalties.

In a mix of stagnant offensive play exhausting the defense and just poor play from the latter as a whole, the Vikings offense scored a touchdown on five of their nine drives in the second half.

The Bottom Line

Somehow, this team continues to find a new rock bottom. We knew Jeff Saturday would be dealing with growing pains as an inexperienced coach, but they continue to bite the Colts, who refuse to evaluate for the future. The offense continues to be hot garbage, overshadowing some strong defensive performances. This offseason should be an interesting one.

