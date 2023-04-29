Instant analysis of the Colts drafting WR Josh Downs

The Indianapolis Colts used their third-round pick at No. 79 overall to add a weapon for their rookie quarterback, selecting North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs.

Even with Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce leading the depth chart, the addition of Downs gives the Colts a high-upside slot option in Shane Steichen’s offense.

Without drawing too many parallels, we don’t have to look too far back to find a Colts draft that also included a first-round quarterback and third-round wide receiver pick.

Here’s our instant analysis of the Colts drafting Downs:

How this pick helps the Colts

Following the departure of Parris Campbell in free agency, the Colts needed a slot option. They signed Isaiah McKenzie, but Downs is a better receiver and has much higher upside in Steichen’s offense. He’s a shifty route runner who can beat man coverage and plays much bigger than his size. With Pittman Jr. and Pierce on the outside, Downs is a fantastic slot option.

What this pick does for offense

Steichen’s offense constantly uses three wide receiver sets so it was a necessity to bring in a dynamic slot option. Downs will be a reliable target in the middle of the field and despite his size, he plays much bigger. He’s a fantastic contested catch receiver with his elite athleticism and ability to high point the football. He’s also a shifty route runner who understands how to create separation at the top of his routes. He also adds a degree of YAC ability as well.

How he will be used

Downs will be mostly used in the slot. His size kept him in that role at North Carolina, which means he doesn’t have a ton of experience working against press coverage. He can win on the typical slot routes like the slant and curl, but he had a high rate of success on out-breaking routes like the corner, out and comeback, according to Matt Harmon’s Reception Perception.

Scouting Report

Here’s what Natalie Miller of Draft Wire said in her scouting report:

Josh Downs is one of the best slot receivers in the country and should translate that same level of playmaking ability into the next level. His creativity, quick feet, and dangerous burst are going to make him a problem in the NFL, and while his frame may be a more permanent issue, teams will know how to use him and scheme him in the best positions to make plays in the open field. He will naturally succeed as a route runner when given more free releases, and which give NFL defensive backs headaches adjusting to his cuts and diving at a ghost. The size issue, drops, and inability to move outside will ding Downs for some teams on draft day, but there will inevitably be a teams that falls in love with his ability to get open and make a play. Projection: Top 50

Quick grade

It’s difficult to not like this pick. Most analysts had Downs going in the second round. He’s a really nice fit in Steichen’s offense as a shifty slot receiver who can create separation at the intermediate parts of the field. He can add an element to the vertical passing game as well due to his strong ability to track the ball, his elite athleticism and his penchant for winning contested catches. The biggest issue is his size, which will keep him in the slot, but he should earn a starting role as the WR3 pretty quickly.

Grade: B+

