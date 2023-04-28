Instant analysis of Colts drafting QB Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts have a new quarterback in Anthony Richardson after selecting him at No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL draft.

Richardson is a tantalizing and polarizing prospect, but the Colts have the means necessary to develop him to reach his ceiling. That doesn’t mean he will reach that incredibly high ceiling, and it certainly won’t happen right away. But Richardson’s best chance of succeeding is with the Colts.

Here’s our instant analysis of the selection:

How this pick helps the Colts

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The most obvious need for the Colts was adding a quarterback, and Richardson has the highest ceiling in the class. Whether it was Will Levis or Richardson, getting a rookie quarterback in the building was a necessity. Richardson has a long road of development ahead, but he’s further along than a typical player with 13 collegiate starts.

It will be a rocky road ahead, but Richardson has the tools to be an elite quarterback if he can develop.

What this pick means for offense

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

While it remains to be seen how long it will take for Richardson to start, the offense under Shane Steichen will include a lot of RPO concepts and a vertical passing game. The combination with Jonathan Taylor in the backfield will force defenses to bring an extra defender in the box, which will in turn open up the passing lanes for the receivers.

How he will be used

AP Photo/John Raoux

While Richardson’s upside is higher because of his rushing ability and athleticism, Steichen knows the Colts need to throw the ball to win. Fortunately, Richardson isn’t afraid to stay in the pocket and throw. A lot of times with dual-threat passers, they will look to run too early. Richardson wants to throw first. We should expect a lot of power-read concepts as well.

Quick Grade

Tim Warner/Getty Images

It may be rough at the start, and there will certainly be growing pains. But considering his ceiling, what we know about Steichen, and the pieces around him, Richardson was the right pick for the Colts at No. 4.

Grade: A

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire