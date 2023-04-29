Instant analysis of Colts drafting CB Julius Brents

The Indianapolis Colts selected Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

After taking quarterback Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall in Round 1 and then trading back twice in the second round, the Colts decided to stay put at No. 44 to take Brents, who is a local product from Warren Central High School.

Here’s our instant analysis of the selection:

How this pick helps the Colts

The Colts needed cornerback help in the worst way. Outside of the quarterback position, there was no bigger need than to add to the cornerback during the draft. Brents is a boundary corner thanks to his exceptional length, short-area quickness and elite explosive traits. He can compete for a starting role on the boundary once he’s healthy from offseason wrist surgery.

What this pick means for the defense

The secondary isn’t as much of a concern now, but the Colts certainly still need to add to the position. They can do so again on Day 3 and in free agency after the draft (Rock Ya-Sin, Marcus Peters). But the addition of Brents will give the Colts a solid player to compete on the outside right away.

How will he be used

Brents is exclusively a perimeter cornerback, but this means Kenny Moore II can go back to playing in the slot as the nickel defender in Gus Bradley’s scheme. He has the length, quickness and athleticism to work in man coverage while also possessing the necessary traits to work in zone coverage.

Scouting Report

Here’s what Jeff Risdon of Draft Wire said about Brents:

Brents’ length stands out. The Iowa transfer has 34-inch arms at 6-foot-3, and Brents uses them effectively in trail technique. His relative lack of quickness and instant burst make him better-suited to a zone, where he can also attack as an above-average run defender. Projection: mid-2nd to mid-3rd round

Quick grade

Brents will be working back from offseason wrist surgery, but he’s a perfect fit for Gus Bradley’s defense as a zone-cover cornerback thanks to his length, physicality and elite athleticism. He could be competing for a starting role early in his rookie season.

Grade: B+

