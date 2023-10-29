Instant analysis of Colts’ 38-27 loss to Saints

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) weren’t able to keep up in a 38-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints (4-4) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This was a close matchup coming out of halftime with the Saints leading 21-20, but the Colts defense couldn’t hold up during the second half. They allowed two touchdowns to Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill, the former of which came on the back of Gardner Minshew’s interception.

The Colts have now lost three consecutive games and four of their last five, falling to 3-5 and the last spot in the division.

Here’s our instant analysis from the Week 8 loss:

What went right

RBs Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss combined for 23 carries for 161 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Rookie WR Josh Downs posted seven receptions for 72 yards, leading the team in receiving for the second week in a row.

The offense was solid in money situations, converting 7-of-16 (44%) attempts on third downs, 1-of-1 on fourth downs and 2-of-3 (67%) in the red zone.

This marked the fourth game in a row the Colts have posted at least 350 total yards on offense.

What went wrong

The defense allowed a season-high 511 total yards.

They struggled mightily in money situations, allowing 6-of-12 (50%) on third downs and 3-of-4 (75%) in the red zone.

The pass rush recorded just 1.0 sack and two quarterback hits.

CB Tony Brown struggled in coverage all day and missed several tackles, including one that resulted in a Taysom Hill touchdown.

The defense also allowed 161 rushing yards against the Saints.

QB Gardner Minshew threw two touchdown passes but also threw a costly interception late in the third quarter. The Saints wound up scoring a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

The defense recorded just one three-and-out.

The Bottom Line

This was a very competitive game coming out of halftime. Both offenses were trading scores and went into halftime by a score of 21-20. However, the Saints outscored the Colts 17-7 during the final two quarters. The injuries in the secondary turned out to be too much once the pass rush really fell stagnant, and the Saints began moving the ball at will. The offense is doing enough without some of its starters, but the defense has now allowed at least 37 points in each of the last three games. Until they make some changes on the side of the ball, it’s going to be difficult for the Colts to get victories.

