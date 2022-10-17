Instant analysis of Colts’ 34-27 win over Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) on Sunday, 34-27, at Lucas Oil Stadium for their first divisional win of the season.

Despite trailing 14-3 until the end of the second quarter and 21-13 until near the end of the third quarter, the Colts offense finally found a rhythm for the first time this season.

Here’s our instant analysis, detailing what went right, what went wrong and what the bottom line is from the Week 6 win:

What went right

Pass protection was the biggest key to this win. The offensive line didn’t allow a sack, and QB Matt Ryan was hit just six times on 58 pass attempts.

That was partly due to the Colts emphasizing a quick-passing game. Getting the ball out quickly helped the offensive line but also helped Indy find a rhythm early on.

RB Deon Jackson stepped in as the starter and did a fantastic job. He took 12 carries for 42 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding 10 receptions for 79 yards.

Situational football was the best it’s been all season. The offense was 10-of-15 (75%) on third down and 3-of-4 (75%) in the red zone.

The Colts defense recorded four sacks, each one by Tyquan Lewis, DeForest Buckner, Ifeadi Odenigbo and Grover Stewart.

What went wrong

The run defense was atrocious. They allowed a season-high 243 rushing yards while failing to generate much push against the offensive line.

CB Brandon Facyson was one of the duds on the day. He committed a defensive hold on a third down that extended a drive and then whiffed on a tackle on Tim Jones that set up a touchdown the very next play.

The red zone defense wasn’t very strong, allowing a touchdown on all three trips inside the 20-yard line.

The Colts defense also allowed the Jaguars to convert 5-of-10 attempts on third down.

The Bottom Line

This was a big game for the Colts. Even though the majority of the season cast doubt about their ability to score points, the quick-passing game seemed to alleviate most of the concerns regarding that unit. The defense came through with some big plays, but it was the performance of the offense that gives hope that they may be able to turn things around as they typically do this time of the year.

