Instant analysis of Colts’ 26-3 loss to Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) put on another showing of putrid football in their 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots (5-4) on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Now having lost three games in a row and four of their last six, the Colts are trending toward a high pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Regardless of whether the Colts make a change at head coach, this was a pretty low point for the offense.

Here’s our instant analysis of the 26-3 loss:

What went right

The defense was especially stout. They held the Patriots offense to 203 total yards and 6-for-17 on third-down attempts.

The defense held the Patriots to 3.3 yards per play.

While the defense allowed a touchdown, it came on an extremely short possession after a blocked punt.

DT DeForest Buckner collected seven tackles (four solo), one sack, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.

DE Kwity Paye led the team with eight tackles (seven solo) while adding a sack, a quarterback hit and a tackle for loss in his return.

LB Bobby Okereke allowed a touchdown reception but was strong for the majority of the day, including a forced fumble.

What went wrong

The Colts offensive line allowed nine sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

QB Sam Ehlinger didn’t complete his first pass until halfway through the second quarter.

The backfield mustered just 38 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per carry.

No receiver had more than 23 yards or more than four catches in the passing game.

The Colts were 0-for-14 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down.

Eight of their 15 drives ended in a three-and-out. Meanwhile, 11 of their drives failed to cross into Patriots territory.

The Bottom Line

We knew it was going to be a challenge for the offense, but this unit is just flat-out bad. Ehlinger was under duress all game and even when he wasn’t he had missed throws. The defense is seemingly doing all it can to keep the Colts in games, but the offense simply can’t get anything going. There’s no rhythm in the passing game and the rushing attack is non-existent even when Jonathan Taylor is healthy. It’s time to start focusing on the upcoming draft.

