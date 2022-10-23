Instant analysis of Colts’ 19-10 loss to Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) loafed their way into a 19-10 loss against the Tennessee Titans (4-2) on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Losing their fifth consecutive game to the Titans, the Colts now fall to 1-3-1 against AFC South opponents and have failed to score more than 20 points in all but one of their games this season.

The offense was shut out during the first half of the game for the third time this season. The defense did its job allowing just 12 points—the other seven came on a pick six.

Here’s our instant analysis from the Week 7 loss:

What went right

The defense was stellar, allowing just 12 points and no touchdowns on the day. They didn’t allow a touchdown in the red zone against the best red-zone offense in the NFL.

DT Grover Stewart led the way with 12 tackles (seven solo) and was a massive help against the run.

The Colts defense limited Derrick Henry to 27 carries for 94 yards before the final drive of the game.

WR Parris Campbell led the team with a career-high 12 targets and 10 receptions. He recorded 70 receiving yards and the only touchdown of the day.

RB Jonathan Taylor was efficient taking 10 carries for 58 rushing yards while adding seven receptions for 27 receiving yards.

What went wrong

The Colts offense produced more yardage than the Titans offense, but they scored just 10 points. They failed to score any points in the first half again and didn’t get on the board until just over four minutes left in the third quarter.

A week after not allowing a sack, the offensive line was back to its typical ways. They allowed three sacks and 10 quarterback hits on Matt Ryan.

Speaking of Ryan, the veteran continues to make costly mistakes. He threw two interceptions and now has four games with at least two turnovers.

The third-down offense converted just 4-of-13 attempts (31%) on the day.

P Matt Haack struggled mightily, averaging just 35.2 yards per punt on five punts. Four of them landed outside the 20-yard line and his other was a touchback.

On their 11 offensive drives, nine of them resulted in a turnover or a punt.

The Bottom Line

The Colts simply can not keep up with the Titans. Even after coming off of their best outing of the season against the Jaguars in Week 6, they reverted back to their ways of struggling and shooting themselves in the foot. This will likely continue considering the issues along the offensive line and the turnover issues plaguing any chance that this offense will find consistent production.

