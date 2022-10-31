Instant analysis of the Colts’ 17-16 loss to Commanders

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) once again leaned on their defense to win a game and it resulted in a 17-16 loss Sunday against the Washington Commanders (4-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On a day when former great Tarik Glenn was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, the offensive line struggled again. The offense barely found a rhythm and when they did, they did shot themselves in the foot.

The Colts continue to trend in the wrong direction and fall further out of the playoff race.

Here’s our instant analysis of the Week 8 loss:

What went right

The defense was stout for the majority of the game, allowing just 10 points through the first 55 minutes or so.

The run defense was strong, allowing the Commanders backfield to take 17 carries for just 45 yards, good for 2.6 yards per carry.

The defensive line recorded only 2.0 sacks but added eight quarterback hits.

WR Parris Campbell led the wide receivers for the second week in a row, totaling 71 yards on just three touches. He also drew a 30-yard defensive pass interference penalty that set up the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

QB Sam Ehlinger looked fine in his first career start. There are certainly limitations to his game, but he looked like a competent quarterback with some upside. He completed 17-of-23 pass attempts for 201 yards.

The defense kept the Commanders in check on third down, allowing them to convert just 2-of-12 attempts.

K Chase McLaughlin converted all three of his field-goal attempts and lone extra-point attempt. P Matt Haack bounced back for a big game 56.8 yards per punt and downing 3-of-4 punts inside the 20–yard line.

What went wrong

The offense continues to hold the team back. They have failed to score more than 20 points in all but one game this season.

The offensive line struggled again, allowing five quarterback hits and five tackles for loss.

The Colts lost the turnover battle yet again. RB Jonathan Taylor had a fumble as did QB Sam Ehlinger.

There was no rhythm on offense. On their 11 actual drives, the Colts ran more than four plays on just four drives.

The defense was strong for the most part but allowed a game-winning 89-yard drive with just over two minutes left in the game.

WR Michael Pittman Jr. averaged just 7.6 yards per catch and had a crucial drop on the final drive that could have helped the Colts move into field goal range.

The Bottom Line

This a game the Colts should have won had they finished, but they continue to let negative plays and a lack of rhythm on offense keep them from finishing the job. Sam Ehlinger was fine in his debut, and it will be interesting to see if he can develop his game further, but this team is likely heading toward another season ending with missing the playoffs.

