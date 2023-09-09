Instant analysis: Colorado shows off its depth in win over Nebraska

Two weeks in and No. 22 Colorado has already doubled its win total from last season. Entering Saturday as a slim favorite over rival Nebraska, the Buffaloes sent the Cornhuskers packing with a 36-14 onslaught in head coach Deion Sanders’ Folsom Field debut.

Much like last week, Colorado’s performance was far from perfect, but it was still darn impressive once again. The national buzz around this team should only continue to grow, too, as Coach Prime continues to prove that his Buffs are more than just talk.

We also learned on Saturday that “College GameDay” could be coming to Boulder next week for the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Below are some of my thoughts on the Buffs’ third straight win over Nebraska:

The good

I was probably most impressed by how the Buffaloes didn’t hang their heads following a slow start. They began capitalizing on Nebraska’s mistakes late in the second quarter and carried that momentum into the third quarter.

Colorado’s run defense also took a major step forward this week with Jordan Domineck, Taijh Alston and Juwan Mitchell all coming up with big stops.

Lastly, let’s take a moment to recognize Colorado’s depth. On defense, in particular, the Buffs saw Arden Walker, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and Carter Stoutmire step up after not starting last week.

The bad

Once again, the Buffs didn’t get much out of their rushing game. Dylan Edwards and Anthony Hankerson got the bulk of the carries and managed only 81 combined yards on the ground.

Colorado committing nine penalties for 80 yards also wasn’t ideal.

Standout stat

Colorado scored points on all six of its red zone attempts, including three touchdowns. However, in the third quarter, the Buffs did fail to score a touchdown after setting up a first-and-goal from the 2.

Last week, the Buffs were a perfect 3-for-3 in the red zone, too.

Standout player

Xavier Weaver stole the show on offense with his second straight 100-yard receiving game. The USF transfer caught 10 of his 12 targets for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Quotable

Deion Sanders on Colorado’s potential:

“This team hasn’t scratched the surface of what it’s capable of doing.”

What's next

The Rocky Mountain Showdown will return to Folsom Field next Saturday with Colorado State and Colorado clashing for the first time since 2019.

After falling to Washington State in Week 1, the Rams enjoyed a rare Week 2 bye. CSU is led by second-year head coach Jay Norvell and top-tier wide receiver Tory Horton.

