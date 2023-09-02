Instant analysis from Colorado’s remarkable upset of No. 17 TCU
How much fun was that?
Heading into Amon G. Carter Stadium as about a three-touchdown underdog, the Colorado Buffaloes shocked the college football world on Saturday with a 45-42 upset of the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs.
Colorado is now a shiny 1-0 in the Deion Sanders era as the Buffs remain the sport’s biggest story early on.
In the victory, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, true freshman running back Dylan Edwards, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and several others had outstanding performances. While it wasn’t perfect, Colorado earned itself some major respect from the national media.
Below are a few thoughts from Colorado’s season-opening win over TCU:
Best thing we saw
Dylan Edwards’ college debut was unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. The true freshman rushed for only 24 yards but he made his impact most felt in the passing game, hauling in 135 yards, including a 75-yard TD early in the third quarter. He finished the day with four touchdowns.
Travis Hunter’s dominance on both sides of the ball and Shedeur Sanders’ elite decision-making are also worth mentioning.
Worst thing we saw
The special teams play was less than ideal. Jace Feely had his first field goal blocked and in the third quarter, TCU’s Major Everhart nearly returned a kickoff.
Additionally, Colorado’s run defense struggled at times early in the fourth quarter.
Standout stats
510 passing yards from Shedeur Sanders (school record)
Four total touchdowns from Dylan Edwards
Colorado was 9-for-15 on third downs
Colorado averaged 1.6 yards per rush compared to TCU’s 7.1
Four Buffs receivers had over 100 receiving yards
Star of the game
Colorado DB/WR Travis Hunter in win against TCU:
– 11 catches
– 119 yards
– 3 tackles
– 1 interception
– over 110 snaps played @TravisHunterJr 🍿 pic.twitter.com/4EE8h5SjGq
— JWP Sports / CFBAlerts (@JWPSports) September 2, 2023
You really can’t just choose one guy here. Travis Hunter, Dylan Edwards and Shedeur Sanders all had career games, so they can split this honor three ways.
What's next
I’d now expect Colorado to be favored in next week’s home opener vs. Nebraska. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. MT once again on Fox.
Nebraska fell to Minnesota by a score of 13-10 on Thursday.