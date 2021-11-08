Instant analysis of Chiefs’ Week 9 win over Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have an easy time in this game despite the favorable situation, with Green Bay Packers starting QB Aaron Rodgers sidelined due to COVID-19. The good guys managed to win the game in a low-scoring contest, increasing their record to 5-4. They managed standout performances from the defense, who frustrated Jordan Love all night long. The offense clearly has a lot of work to do, but might have built enough momentum late in the game to fix some things moving forward.

So what else did we learn about the Chiefs in Week 9?

Final score: Chiefs 13, Packers 7

Save for the opening offensive drive by Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the offense looked out of sync for the majority of the game. Kansas City leaned on big performances by their defense and special teams units, who’ve both been considered the “little brother” to the offense in the past. This game was far from what you’d hope for, but a favorable outcome nonetheless.

One thing that was working most of the night was the Chiefs’ run game, even though they failed to successfully utilize it. In the opening drive on offense, the run-pass balance was perfect. On every ensuing drive, it was disjointed and could speak to some of the problems the team saw offensively during the game.

Weekly awards

Chiefs Wire Game Ball: DB L’Jarius Sneed

Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: RG Trey Smith

Casey Wiegmann Veteran of the Game: DE/LB Melvin Ingram

Jamaal Charles Offensive Player of the Game: RB Darrel Williams

Bobby Bell Defensive Player of the Game: DB L’Jarius Sneed

Morten Andersen Special Teams Player of the Game: CB Chris Lammons

Otis Taylor Play of the Game: Chiefs DB L’Jarius Sneed’s fourth-quarter interception.

Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: Packers held to 2-of-12 on third down.

Quick-hitting observations and analysis

Save for the opening touchdown drive, the Chiefs really struggled to extend drives. I’m shouting into the abyss here, but the Chiefs have a problem with running the football. It’s the best thing they’ve done on offense all day (season) long. Teams are literally begging Kansas City to run the ball and they refuse to do it.

Now that the Chiefs’ offensive struggles have been realized, the Packers didn’t really respecting their deep and intermediate passing game. They lined up in off coverage and drove on anything thrown south of 10 yards. Part of it is because the Chiefs aren’t even trying to go deep, let alone connecting on the occasions they do throw beyond 20 yards. It’s a mess.

Drops are really starting to become an issue. The Chiefs had three consecutive drives end in drops on third down. It speaks to their inability to get into the position to run the ball on third down, but also the overall struggles of the offense.

Melvin Ingram showed up numerous times this games, making impact plays against the pass and the run. I can’t help but wonder what this defense would’ve looked like had the Chiefs landed him as a free agent in the offseason instead of trading for him at the deadline.

Anthony Hitchens’ move back to MIKE linebacker wasn’t as disastrous as I thought it might be. I still think Nick Bolton is best-suited for that spot, but it didn’t seem to cut into his snap share. Both players were productive during the game.

Special teams had a really nice game today. The punt unit was particularly nice with Tommy Townsend hammering the ball every time he touched it. They nearly recovered two muffed punts. The kicking game was solid too.

I know that Jordan Love is a backup quarterback, but the 10 other guys out there on offense for the Packers aren’t. All things considered, this defense showed considerable improvement in Week 9. They held the Packers to 0-of-8 on third and fourth down through three quarters of play.

The defense really dragged the Chiefs to victory, kicking and screaming. The offensive struggles persisted and perhaps evolved in this game. The play-calling on that side of the ball really needs work, to the point that Andy Reid might want to consider changes things up and letting Eric Bieniemy call a full game.

The only positive that I think you can take away from this game for the Chiefs on offense is that they didn’t turn the football over. Mecole Hardman almost had a few fumbles. Patrick Mahomes threw a pick, but it was on a clear free-play where the defender jumped into the neutral zone at the snap. But you know what they say — Almost only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. It doesn’t matter that they almost turned of the ball so long as they didn’t.

The third-and-10 completion from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill was exactly what this team needed to ice the game. It might be exactly what they needed to build some offensive momentum heading into Week 10.

This was the 500th regular-season win in franchise history. The Chiefs become the 13th NFL team with 500 or more regular-season wins. It’s a pretty impressive feat for this team, given their quarterback drought over the years.

Up next

The Chiefs head to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on “Sunday Night Football.” This is the first time Kansas City has faced the Raiders this season, meaning it’s also the first time they’ve faced them since Jon Gruden’s departure. They’ll need to get the offense working with a bit more efficiency if they want to have a chance of beating their biggest division rival.

