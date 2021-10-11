Instant analysis of Chiefs’ Week 5 loss to Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs had a flat performance on “Sunday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. They got embarrassed on their home turf, on both sides of the ball. There are no moral victories to be had either. The offense regressed, the defense regressed and the playcalling didn’t help out either side until it was too late.

So what else did we learn about the Chiefs in Week 5?

Final score: Bills 38, Chiefs 20

It felt like from the moment the game began the Chiefs were hanging on by a thread. As the game went on, that thread got longer and longer until eventually it completely unraveled. It began with offensive miscues that created some long drives for Kansas City. Then there was the defense’s complete inability to stop the Bills in the first half. When the defense finally got things together in the second half, the offense squandered every chance that the defense gave them.

Weekly awards

Chiefs Wire Game Ball: TE Travis Kelce

Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: LB Nick Bolton

Casey Wiegmann Veteran of the Game: DB Tyrann Mathieu

Jamaal Charles Offensive Player of the Game: TE Travis Kelce

Bobby Bell Defensive Player of the Game: CB Rashad Fenton

Morten Andersen Special Teams Player of the Game: K Harrison Butker

Otis Taylor Play of the Game: “Who is the quarterback” 5-yard touchdown pass to WR Byron Pringle.

Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: 4 turnovers by Chiefs.

Quick-hitting observations and analysis

Any defensive progress the Chiefs made in the last game went out the window in the first half of play. Things were entirely too easy for the Bills offense and Josh Allen. Massing rushing lanes, wide-open receivers and tight ends in the secondary.

The Chiefs’ offense is still struggling with some miscues and penalty troubles that have them looking out-of-sync. The defense in Kansas City is performing so poorly that the offense needs to play flawlessly. It’s reminiscent of what we saw during the 2018 NFL season.

Special teams also weren’t good during this game. If you’re going to bring the ball out of the end zone, you can’t put it on the ground. If you’re going to play only on special teams, you can’t account consistently cause penalties.

Daniel Sorensen had one of the worst nights of his career, so much so that I’m convinced they need to make a change. He gave up two explosive plays in coverage where he just looked absolutely lost. Late in the game, Sorensen almost tackled L’Jarius Sneed after he missed a Bills player and lowered his head to make the tackle.

The lack of pressure without Chris Jones on the field is appalling. This defense just doesn’t have anyone outside of Jones who is capable of getting consistent pressure on the quarterback.

This offense doesn’t have the luxury of wasting defensive stops because they are few and far between. The defense gave the team a chance in the second half no matter how abysmal their play was in the first half. The offense squandered opportunities with punts and turnovers.

Speaking of turnovers. The turnover battle was lost again, 4-0. You’re not going to win games turning over the football as frequently as the Chiefs have been.

The officiating was hilariously bad on both sides of this game. When Travis Kelce said Carl Cheffers shouldn’t be allowed to work at Foot Locker, he was right.

Up next

The Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road for a two-game stretch, with their first stop at FedEx Field in Washington, DC. They’ll face the Washington Football Team and a former Andy Reid understudy in Ron Rivera. This will be the second NFC East team that Kansas City has faced this season.

