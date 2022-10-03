Instant analysis of Chiefs’ Week 4 win over Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes told sideline reporter Mellisa Stark that this week wasn’t about getting revenge for Super Bowl LV. He said this week was a “getting our season back on track” game and it really feels like the team did just that. Nothing went right for the Chiefs in Week 3, but it felt like a lot of things went right for this team against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 and in every phase of the game too.

So what else did we learn about the Chiefs in their latest game?

Final Score: Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31

Starting a game off on the right foot can do a lot for the confidence and success that a team has throughout. The Chiefs were firing on all cylinders to start the game and in all three phases. Special teams forced a turnover, then the offense scored in two plays, then the defense held Tom Brady and the Bucs to a field goal. That success set the team up for even more success in every phase of the game throughout the night. There is still work to be done, but this performance gets the team moving in the right direction as they head into the next quarter of their schedule.

Weekly Awards

Chiefs Wire Game Ball: QB Patrick Mahomes

Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: RB Isiah Pacheco

Casey Wiegmann Veteran of the Game: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Jamaal Charles Offensive Player of the Game: TE Travis Kelce

Bobby Bell Defensive Player of the Game: CB L’Jarius Sneed

Morten Andersen Special Teams Player of the Game: CB Chris Lammons and LB Elijah Lee

Otis Taylor Play of the Game: Patrick Mahomes’ two-yard touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: Chiefs 12-of-17 on third down.

Quick-hitting observations and analysis

This game was the polar opposite of last week when it comes to special teams. They forced a fumble on the opening play of the game and set the Chiefs offense in scoring territory.

Patrick Mahomes had a look in his eye in this game. He really wanted to put the Week 3 loss behind him, but I get the sense that he also wanted to show the Buccaneers what it would have been like in Super Bowl LV had he not been injured.

Travis Kelce was really unstoppable tonight, especially when working the middle of the field. He was targeted 10 times and had nine catches for 92 yards and one touchdown.

The was a little bit wishy-washy in the first half of the game. It felt like they couldn’t decide if it was best to play coverage or to send some extra pressure after Tom Brady. They had some success with both approaches, but it felt like Steve Spagnuolo really picked some key moments to blitz. Speaking of that. . .

L’Jarius Sneed might be the best blitzing cornerback in the NFL. He already has three sacks on the season and two of them forced fumbles.

The offensive line really did a lot better blocking in both the run game and the passing game this week. It feels like they took exception to Shaq Barrett’s comments, but also their performance from the week prior. They need more of this moving forward.

Andy Reid was really in his bag at times this week after what was a bad week calling plays the week prior. He drew up some really nice plays, including the Noah Gray touchdown sneak.

The two-headed monster of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco was a lot of fun to watch this week. They seem to be pushing each other to be their best and they’re both running hard. They combined for over five yards per carry on the night against a defense that was allowing 3.9 yards per carry on average.

Skyy Moore got some action in the second half of the game with a 15-yard and a 16-yard reception in the third quarter of the game. The rookie is earning some trust from his quarterback and from the coaching staff.

Late in the game, it felt like Brady started trying to pick on rookie CB Jaylen Watson. Especially when he was matched up 1-on-1 against Mike Evans.

Up next:

No shortage of games in prime time for Kansas City. On October 10, the Chiefs will return to the confines of Arrowhead Stadium to face their most bitter AFC West rival on “Monday Night Football.” There’s nothing like Raider Week and Las Vegas is coming off their first win under new HC Josh McDaniels.

