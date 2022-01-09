Instant analysis of Chiefs’ Week 18 win over Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs notched their 13th consecutive win over the Denver Broncos to close the 2021 NFL regular season. It was hardly the pushover game that many expected and the Chiefs didn’t get out of it injury-free. They did, however, get the win. That was the most important thing because it keeps the pressure on the Tennessee Titans heading into Sunday with the No. 1 seed in the AFC still up for grabs.

Final score: Chiefs 28, Broncos 24

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Chiefs didn’t play they wanted to in this game, especially in the first half. They’d enter halftime trailing the Broncos and they made the adjustments necessary to be able to come out on the other side with a win. It took some a game-changing turnover on the defensive side of the ball and a tough 4-minute drive to close the game, but Kansas City managed to get out on the other side with a win. They’ve got a lot to work on heading into the playoffs, especially if they hope to make a run through some strong AFC competition.

Weekly awards

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Chiefs Wire Game Ball: DE/LB Melvin Ingram

Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: LB Nick Bolton

Casey Wiegmann Veteran of the Game: RB Jerick McKinnon

Jamaal Charles Offensive Player of the Game: WR Mecole Hardman

Bobby Bell Defensive Player of the Game: DE Melvin Ingram

Morten Andersen Special Teams Player of the Game: K Harrison Butker

Otis Taylor Play of the Game: Nick Bolton’s 86-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: 28 first downs by Kansas City.

Quick-hitting observations and analysis

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill battling through injury was admirable, but it really felt like he should have sat after suffering the injury in pregame warmups. He was running some pregame motion and pulled up mid-play, making it apparent that he was not 100% out there.

Willie Gay Jr. and his speed flashed a few times during this game. He does a really good job when the Chiefs go into that base 4-3 under look where he can play on the edge for Kansas City.

The defense got really lucky on the opening drive with an overthrow from Drew Lock to Jerry Jeudy. Charvarius Ward was in single coverage on Jeudy and he got free on a streak route.

The coverage in the secondary tightened up after that play in the first half, but the flood gates really opened in the second half. They’ve not been as sharp in that area these past two games and that’s concerning heading into the playoffs.

For the second consecutive week, rookie DB Zayne Anderson made a game-changing play on special teams, but in a bad way. When your only job on the team is special teams, you need to execute at a high level.

The offensive line really stood out to me today, especially in the fourth quarter. They weren’t getting a ton of movement in the running game early on, but they were wearing on the Broncos’ defense as the game went on.

The Chiefs lost RB Darrel Williams to injury at the end of the first half. I was really impressed with what Jerick McKinnon was able to do in the second half. He was really getting his footing before he suffered an injury that landed him on injured reserve. Two weeks removed from his injured reserve stay and he looks like he’s picking up where he left off.

Melvin Ingram and Nick Bolton refused to let this game get out of hand, with the former forcing a fumble and the latter recovering it and taking it to the house. The play gave the Chiefs a lead in the fourth quarter — one that wouldn’t surrender for the remainder of the game.

Story continues

Up next:

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

What’s next for the Chiefs is still to be determined. Depending on the results of seven other games involving AFC opponents, Kansas City could see a first-round bye week or play in the wild-card round against a range of opponents. To find out more about all the remaining possibilities be sure to check out our article on it here:

[listicle id=115514]

1

1