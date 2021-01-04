Instant analysis of Chiefs’ Week 17 loss to Chargers
Unfortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs’ backups were unable to pull out a victory in Week 17, falling 38-21 to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs finish the season with a 14-2 record, and it’ll also end their streak of not losing games by more than one possession. On the year, Kansas City will be 4-2 against the AFC West, their worst record within the division since 2014 when they went 3-3. Ultimately, none of this matters when it comes to the standings. The Chiefs will rest and heal up for the divisional round of the playoffs with no sweat off of their back from the outcome of this game.
Weekly Awards
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Chiefs Wire Game Ball: RB Darwin Thompson
Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: CB BoPete Keyes
Casey Wiegmann Veteran of the Game: QB Chad Henne
Otis Taylor Play of the Game: CB DeAndre Baker's 11-yard sack of Chargers QB Justin Herbert.
Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: Chiefs 6-of-9 on third down.
Quick-hitting analysis
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
The opening offensive line from left to right was LT Martinas Rankin, LG Stefen Wisniewski, C Daniel Kilgore, RG Yasir Durant, RT Patrick Omameh. It would seem that the team wants to play Durant at guard instead of tackle which is interesting.
The starting defense included DE Mike Danna, DT Khalen Saunders, DT Tershawn Wharton, DE Tim Ward, LB Willie Gay, LB Darius Harris, LB Damien Wilson, CB BoPete Keyes, CB DeAndre Baker, S Juan Thornhill and S Armani Watts. That's a lot of young players out there, with Danna, Ward, Keyes, and Watts getting their first career starts.
I think this game goes to show that a lot of the players the Chiefs have designated as backup players are backups for a reason. You saw flashes from a few guys during the day, but nothing that made you think, 'Hey this guy should be a starter right now.'
I feel like Chad Henne justified himself as a backup QB for the Chiefs, even over someone like Matt Moore. He started off the game scorching hot and kind of cooled as things went on. He showed what he could do when he gets into a rhythm and when his skill players are at their best. This performance was just with backups too, imagine what he could do with the starters in Kansas City.
I thought there were some really strong performances from a few players that should get the Chiefs really excited. Tim Ward had some really dominant snaps at the defensive end position, really at times looking better than Tanoh Kpassagnon. Byron Pringle had a great day with a touchdown and leading the receivers in yards. Darwin Thompson impressed on the ground and through the air.
Other players there was good and bad. Darius Harris led the team in tackles but struggled at times in coverage. BoPete Keyes had some standout moments, but also some moments that reminded you he's a rookie. Deon Yelder had six targets and got open often, but he had just two receptions on the day. Those are performances that the coaching staff can work with and build off of.
Week 17 and the Chiefs don't seem to mix well when it comes to injury. Last season the Chiefs lost Juan Thornhill to a season-ending knee injury. This year they suffered injuries to both Willie Gay Jr. and DeAndre Baker. Baker was one of their top-performing players on the day too.
To tell you just how dire the Chiefs' linebacker situation was on Sunday, K.C. played 6-foot 324-pound defensive tackle Khalen Saunders at linebacker. We know he's an athlete because he can do backflips. He played running back in high school, so I guess that skill set sort of translates. Hopefully, the team can get healthy at this position soon, they may need to call up some street free agents if they don't.
What's next?
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
The Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in Week 16, earning the lone bye week in the AFC which takes place during wild card weekend. The starters also got the week off in Week 17 but participated in practice all week with the scout team. Expect them to get some work in this week, but also rest and heal up. The coaching staff should have already begun advance scouting on the wild card teams that Kansas City hasn't yet played against yet this year.