Instant analysis of Chiefs’ Week 16 win over Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs got back to their trend of dominant victories on Sunday, crushing the Pittsburgh Steelers with an impressive display in all three phases of the game. As a result, the team stamped their ticket to the playoffs and won the AFC West division for the sixth consecutive season. This was exactly the performance they needed to remind the NFL just how deadly this team can be, even when they’re not at full strength.

Final score: Chiefs 36, Steelers 10

The Chiefs entered this game missing several pieces due to COVID-19, including star TE Travis Kelce, K Harrison Butker and P Tommy Townsend. Looking at the scoreboard, you could hardly tell that this team wasn’t at full strength. The game plan was perfect from the get-go on defense, as they forced the Steelers to throw the ball, selling out to stop the run. The plan on offense was to spread the ball out and keep Pittsburgh guessing. They did exactly that and wore the Steelers down with the running game in the third and fourth quarters.

Weekly awards

Chiefs Wire Game Ball: QB Patrick Mahomes

Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: C Creed Humphrey

Jamaal Charles Offensive Player of the Game: WR Byron Pringle

Bobby Bell Defensive Player of the Game: CB Charvarius Ward

Morten Andersen Special Teams Player of the Game: K Elliott Fry

Otis Taylor Play of the Game: Derrick Gore’s 50-yard reception.

Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: +3 turnover differential for Kansas City.

Quick-hitting observations and analysis

It’s hard not to come away impressed with the special teams coaching staff, Elliott Fry and Johnny Townsend. They did an incredible job building chemistry and a game plan on the fly with the COVID-19 situation. Fry had a few misses on a field goal and a PAT, but it was also his first time dealing with the swirling wind in Arrowhead Stadium. They didn’t matter in the long run.

This defense continues to impress even though they’re not quite at full strength with a few players still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Holding the Steelers without points in the first half was quite impressive and to put their stamp on the game with three forced turnovers was equally impressive.

Shoutout to Andrew Wylie, who continues to do an admirable job filling in at the right tackle position. He did a good job of keeping Mahomes clean, facing not 100% T.J. Watt and others.

Before the Chiefs started subbing out players, a total of nine receivers caught passes from Patrick Mahomes and 10 players total received targets. Spreading the ball around was as good of a game plan as any without Travis Kelce in the lineup for Kansas City.

Byron Pringle has a way of coming up big for the Chiefs when they’re without their biggest stars. When Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins missed Week 5 of 2019 against the Colts, Pringle had a career-high six receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. Today, he finished with six receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

The one receiver that still just couldn’t get going for Kansas City was Josh Gordon. I’m not sure what it is, but the chemistry still doesn’t seem to be there for Gordon and Mahomes. He was a step short on a deep pass and he dropped a perfectly placed jump ball in the first half.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was ruled out promptly with a collarbone injury. That’s generally not a good sign, but Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore seemed to fill in for Edwards-Helaire just fine. Gore, in particular, looked great catching and running the ball for Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes was cruising during this game. He made things look easy most of the night, completing 23-of-30 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns. That was enough for QB1, who was replaced by Chad Henne in the fourth quarter.

A few players who caught my eye tonight: DT Jarran Reed had some really nice plays in the run game and the passing game. Rookie DB Zayne Anderson was a stud on special teams coverage units. LB Dorian O’Daniel looked pretty good replacing the team’s starters in the fourth quarter. WR Tyreek Hill didn’t catch a lot of passes, but he had some key blocks on the night for Kansas City.

Up next:

The Chiefs head to Queen City for some Skyline Chili and to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. This is the final game against an AFC North opponent this season. Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Bengals QB Joe Burrow will be reunited on the field in a game for the first time since their National Championship win back at LSU. This time around, they’ll be opponents.

