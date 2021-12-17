Instant analysis of Chiefs’ Week 15 win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs came into this game missing some key pieces on both sides of the ball, but they certainly didn’t lack fight. This group battled through some adversity heading into and throughout the game, but they met that adversity every step of the way. In the end, it took a big play from one of the Chiefs’ biggest stars in overtime to get the win, and it sure was glorious to see it happen.

Final score: Chiefs 34, Chargers 28

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

This game started off in the worst way possible with special teams surrendering a big play, but after the defense managed a stop in the red zone, it became clear that it was going to be a dogfight. The two teams exchanged blows throughout the night in what should be remembered as an instant classic between two AFC West foes. The Kansas City defense, absent multiple starters, had plenty of answers for the Chargers’ high-powered offense, especially on fourth down. Should the Chiefs go on to win the division this season, and make a deep push in the playoffs, they’ll look back on this game as the firestarter.

Weekly awards

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs Wire Game Ball: TE Travis Kelce

Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: LB Nick Bolton

Casey Wiegmann Veteran of the Game: QB Patrick Mahomes

Jamaal Charles Offensive Player of the Game: Tyreek Hill

Bobby Bell Defensive Player of the Game: LB Nick Bolton

Morten Andersen Special Teams Player of the Game:

Otis Taylor Play of the Game: Travis Kelce’s 34-yard touchdown reception in overtime.

Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: 1 punt by the Chargers.

Quick-hitting observations and analysis

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Like clockwork, the Chiefs’ opening game script was working flawlessly. However, after the first 15-20 plays, the offense started to stall out. The run game wasn’t as effective, the players didn’t seem to be on the same page at times. It just didn’t look as clean and that’s a consistent and reoccurring problem for Kansas City this season.

Credit to the defense. Even without several defensive starters like Chris Jones, Willie Gay Jr. and L’Jarius Sneed, they were up to the challenge. They opened the game with a defensive stop on fourth down and a forced turnover. Later in the game, they had two more fourth-down stops.

The defensive line play was really lacking without Chris Jones this game. It’s safe to say that he’s the player that makes this defense go when it comes to applying pressure on the quarterback. No edge rushers even sniffed Justin Herbert in this game.

How about Michael Burton getting involved in that opening drive for Kansas City? Last week, all three Chiefs running backs scored touchdowns. It only feels right that Burton gets his glory this week. Not only did he score the opening touchdown, but he also had a 20-yard reception on a screen pass.

Nick Bolton continues to impress when he gets a chance to play. The kid just looks like a natural out there with all the pass deflections, tackles, tackles for loss, quarterback hits. It’s scary to think that he’s just scratching the surface.

Tyreek Hill continues to prove that he’s the best receiver in the league. It’s not just his speed that makes him elite either. His ball tracking and adjustment on his 40-yard reception in the third quarter, well, it was just uncanny. You don’t see plays like that often in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes had, unquestionably, the worst throw of his career in this game. It was fourth down, the team needed one yard. Andy Reid drew up a great play and Mecole Hardman had the walk-in score, but the ball seemed to slip out of Mahomes’ hand. It short-hopped to Hardman and gave the Chargers the ball back.

Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill have a way of stepping things up in crunch time. They could be having a forgettable night and then all of the sudden, they make a play that reminds you exactly how special and talented they both are. Tonight was another one of those nights.

Prayers up for Chargers TE Donald Parham, who had a really scary injury early on in the game.

Up next

Story continues

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Chiefs get a mini-bye week after playing on Thursday night before their final home game of the regular season. The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Week 16. They’re in the playoff hunt in the AFC, so it’s sure to be an important game for Kansas City.

1

1