Instant analysis of Chiefs’ Week 12 win over Buccaneers

As always, it’s never a dull moment watching the Kansas City Chiefs play. They dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the majority of this game, yet Tom Brady and his team were in it down until the very end. It took some gutsy play calling from Andy Reid and great execution from Patrick Mahomes, but they ultimately came away with a 27-24 win over the Bucs.

Weekly Awards

Quick-hitting analysis

CB Rashad Fenton appears to be the new starting kick returner for the Chiefs, replacing injured WR Byron Pringle.

The Chiefs haven't been great in the red zone this season and got a bit too cute on their first drive. Travis Kelce had an opportunity to run the ball in for a score but opted to throw it to try and get a passing touchdown. It ended in an incomplete pass and three points.

It amazes me that the Chiefs, with all the practice reps their defense gets against Travis Kelce, don't have an answer for Rob Gronkowski in the passing game or as a blocker. He was over 100 yards as a receiver shortly after the beginning of the second half. He's also been able to go 1-on-1 with defensive ends multiple times.

Tyreek Hill just absolutely went off during this game. This is undoubtedly the best game of his career thus far, finishing with 15 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns. He's snowballing during the last three games, with over 9 catches, 100 yards and a touchdown in each. It feels like he's only getting better with each passing week.

The Chiefs wasted two turnovers during the third quarter, allowing the Buccaneers to stick around when they could have put the game out of reach. After the first turnover, Mecole Hardman dropped what would have been a walk-in touchdown, albeit a bad throw. After the second turnover, the team came out with a conservative gameplan. It's not encouraging when you're unable to capitalize on turnovers. It also diminishes the importance of turnovers for the defense to an extent.

Le'Veon Bell's running style seemed to be favorable for this game compared to that of Clyde Edwards-Helaire. This really felt like the first time that Bell made a significant impact during his tenure in Kansas City. Things just seem to slow down when he has the ball in his hands. Then when you least expect it he accelerates for a solid gain. It's such a unique style and fit with the Chiefs.

Tyrann Mathieu said that he hoped to have a good game against his former head coach Bruce Arians. He certainly had a good game, notching a key pressure on the Chiefs' first interception. Then he had an interception of his own on a pass deflected off Daniel Sorensen's helmet. Of course, the team didn't capitalize on the turnovers, but after a tough game last week, it's good to see The Landlord bounce back.

Tommy Townsend had a couple of bad punts in this game. It's really the first time that the rookie disappointed in terms of his performance. He had two opportunities to pin the Bucs deep and he seemed to shank the ball off the side of his foot.

Sammy Watkins was quiet in his return from injury. He definitely seems to have helped open up the offense for some of the other guys, but he only recorded 4 receptions on 7 targets for 38 yards.

Patrick Mahomes continues to see some favorable outcomes on interceptions and near-interceptions. He had a late pick wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty on a hit to the helmet.

Holding penalties started to become a problem for the Chiefs late in the fourth quarter. Credit to the Buccaneers defensive front for really challenging the offensive line for Kansas City. The offense sucked up about six minutes of the clock but had to punt the ball.