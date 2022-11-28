Instant analysis of Chiefs’ Week 12 win vs. Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs always seem to get pulled down into the mud when they play an inferior opponent. That felt like it was the case against a three-win Los Angeles Rams team this week. The Chiefs had chances to make this game a blowout win, but their struggles in the red zone kept the game within two scores into the fourth quarter. It was only at the very end of the game that a pair of turnovers helped Kansas City pull away.

So what else did we learn about the Chiefs in their latest game?

Final Score: Chiefs 26, Rams 10

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This game felt like a bit of a tune-up for Kansas City as they’re in hot pursuit of a playoff berth and another AFC West title. It should also serve as a warning as they face some teams with little to lose later this season. They need to be at their best against every team, every week if they’re to finish the season strong and go on a postseason run.

Weekly Awards

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Chiefs Wire Game Ball: CB L’Jarius Sneed

Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: DE George Karlaftis

Casey Wiegmann Veteran of the Game: DT Chris Jones

Jamaal Charles Offensive Player of the Game: RB Isiah Pacheco

Bobby Bell Defensive Player of the Game: LB Nick Bolton

Morten Andersen Special Teams Player of the Game: K Harrison Butker

Otis Taylor Play of the Game: L’Jarius Sneed’s fourth-quarter interception.

Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: Chiefs outgained Rams X to X.

Quick-hitting observations and analysis

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Red zone offense wasn’t particularly great in the first half. One of the problems is that they were throwing the ball too much and not giving the run game a chance to open things up. That changed a bit in the second half, most notably with an Isiah Pacheco touchdown run. It wouldn’t last long as evidenced by the Mahomes interception. Not a good day for one of the best red-zone teams in the NFL.

Skyy Moore shouldn’t be returning punts. It’s clear that he struggles to field them, with his third muffed punt on the season. He may be a great returner, but that doesn’t matter if you field the punt. At this point, it’s like trying to shove a square peg into a round hole. It’s time to let him just focus on being the best player he can be on offense.

As I mentioned in our players-to-watch preview, George Karlaftis capitalized on some opportunities to get after the quarterback in this one. He had a sack on Bryce Perkins for a 10-yard loss in the opening quarter.

Frank Clark had a really nice game. He was blowing up the Rams’ run game and seemed to be picking something up in regard to their snap count. He was the quickest player off the snap numerous times.

Trent McDuffie had a really nice game, recording X passes defended. It feels like he’d be in the conversation for Defensive Rookie of the Year if it weren’t for his early-season injury.

The offense is starting to lean more and more on the run game. Through three quarters, Isiah Pacheco was averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Ronald Jones was right behind him with 3.7 yards per clip. Pacheco was particularly dominant with his play on Sunday afternoon, building off his first 100-yard rushing performance back in Week 11.

Nick Allegretti did a really nice job in place of Joe Thuney in this game. Lining up across from Aaron Donald is not an easy task and he did a really nice job keeping the perennial All-Pro at bay.

It was good to see JuJu Smith-Schuster back out there and contributing after his concussion in Week 10. He did a really nice job when isolated in man and zone coverage against some smaller Rams defensive backs.

No player in the defensive secondary has been better than L’Jarius Sneed for Kansas City this season. He’s just so versatile and to have a game as he did against the Rams after exiting to be evaluated for a concussion.

A second consecutive week of perfection for Harrison Butker. He made all four of his field goals and each of his extra-point attempts. It might be safe to say that he’s finally healthy from the ankle injury that sidelined him early in the season.

Story continues

Up next:

AP Photo/David Dermer

The Chiefs hit the road to play the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in their first game of a three-game road stretch. This game is going to be a bit personal for Kansas City as Cincinnati bumped them from the playoffs in the AFC title game just last year.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire