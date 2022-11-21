Instant analysis of Chiefs’ Week 11 win vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers never disappoint when they play in prime time it seems. That’s probably why the NFL decided to flex this game from the afternoon slot to “Sunday Night Football.” It was a struggle for the offense and defense at times, but Kansas City managed to pull it out in the end with some complementary football in the fourth quarter to seal the game. This win essentially locks up the AFC West, giving them huge cushion over all their divisional opponents.

So what else did we learn about the Chiefs in their latest game?

Final Score: Chiefs 30, Chargers 27

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

This game was back-and-forth throughout with lead changes in the first quarter, second quarter and fourth quarter of play. These two teams always seem to play close games with each of their last few games coming down to a score or less. This one was no different.

Weekly Awards

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs Wire Game Ball: TE Travis Kelce

Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: WR Skyy Moore

Casey Wiegmann Veteran of the Game: WR Justin Watson

Jamaal Charles Offensive Player of the Game: RB Isiah Pacheco

Bobby Bell Defensive Player of the Game: DE Mike Danna

Morten Andersen Special Teams Player of the Game: K Harrison Butker

Otis Taylor Play of the Game: Nick Bolton’s game-sealing interception.

Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: Chiefs 7.8 yards average gain.

Quick-hitting observations and analysis

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

It felt a bit like Andy Reid waited too long to lean on the run game. It was apparent in the first quarter that they were going to have success, averaging over ten yards per carry. It’s easy to forget about the running game when Patrick Mahomes is your quarterback, but it’s fine to help him out with the run game when it’s working, especially when you’re depleted at the receiver position.

On that note, Isiah Pacheco recorded his first career 100-yard rushing game. It feels like it’ll be the first of many for the rookie, who has really been the team’s only effective running back so far this season.

The defense struggled early in the game, but in the second half, they settled in a bit. They forced two consecutive punts in the third quarter, which gave Kansas City an opportunity to gain a 23-20 lead. Then Bryan Cook and Nick Bolton forced a fumble on the ensuing drive.

I don’t know what it is about Mike Danna when he plays the Chargers, but he’s an entirely different beast. Four of his 7.5 career sacks have come against Justin Herbert.

Also, what is it about players named J. Watson coming up completely clutch when the Chiefs play the Chargers this year? First it was Jaylen Watson with the 99-yard pick-six in Week 2. Now, it’s Justin Watson with a huge third-down conversion in this game.

I thought Skyy Moore did a really nice job in this game. He’s making progress on offense — the type of progress that fans have really wanted to see. He’s making catches to convert on key downs and distances, he’s learning the scramble drill stuff with Patrick Mahomes.

I was a little disappointed with what I saw from Marquez Valdes-Scantling this game. Into the fourth quarter, he hadn’t caught a pass on three targets. That’s not exactly what you want to see from one of your lone receivers under contract for the 2023 NFL season in a game where the position group is depleted by injury.

Travis Kelce is the best tight end to ever play the game. He deserves all of the flowers that he has coming to him.

Up next:

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

The Chiefs are back at Arrowhead Stadium for their final home game ahead of a three-game road stretch. They’ll take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who could be without starting QB Matthew Stafford who left Week 11’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a head injury.

