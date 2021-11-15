Instant analysis of Chiefs’ Week 10 win over Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs posted an impressive performance against their biggest AFC West division rival on “Sunday Night Football.” This was a get-right win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and one that can propel this team in a positive direction for the remainder of the season. It’s already propelled them to the top of the division standings. The Chiefs now have two straight wins to start off what was supposed to be the toughest three-game stretch of their schedule.

So what else did we learn about this Chiefs squad during their dominant Week 10 win?

Final score: Chiefs 41, Raiders 14

Things started out kind of rocky for the Chiefs with an ugly three-and-out by the offense. A few mistakes by the special teams unit left points on the board in the first half and put Kansas City in an uneasy position to start the third quarter. Derek Carr marched his team down the field for a quick-and-easy touchdown and suddenly it was a close game, but the Chiefs would pull away with some standout play on offense, defense and special teams for the remainder of the game. The Chiefs even kept their foot on the gas until they had a lead that couldn’t be overcome by Las Vegas.

Weekly awards

Chiefs Wire Game Ball: RB Darrel Williams

Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: TE Noah Gray

Casey Wiegmann Veteran(s) of the Game: TE Travis Kelce & WR Tyreek Hill

Jamaal Charles Offensive Player of the Game: QB Patrick Mahomes

Bobby Bell Defensive Player of the Game: DT Jarran Reed

Morten Andersen Special Teams Player of the Game: WR Marcus Kemp

Otis Taylor Play of the Game: Rashad Fenton’s third-quarter forced fumble.

Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: Raiders 1-of-9 on third down

Quick-hitting observations and analysis

Andrew Wylie got the start at right tackle for Kansas City and did a nice job against his former Eastern Michigan teammate Maxx Crosby. His performance was so good that it resulted in Crosby’s frustration boiling over into an unnecessary roughness penalty that helped Kansas City their third touchdown of the night.

I was impressed with the game-planning from Andy Reid this week, perhaps more so than any other game. This felt like the team really had a plan on how they wanted to attack the Raiders and they executed it well. It’s hard to say that about many other games the team has played this season.

L’Jarius Sneed might be the best open-field tackler on the team. He is always able to get guys on the ground and isn’t afraid of a little bit of contact.

Our John Dillon called it in our players to watch article, but Jarran Reed had a breakout game. He had one sack, two tackles and he was pressuring Derek Carr often. If he can build on this game that’d be a very big deal for this defense moving forward.

Tyrann Mathieu did a really nice job with Darren Waller on the night. He held the talented tight end to just four receptions for 24 yards on seven targets. He also had a key fumble recovery for Kansas City. Safe to say this is the performance he’d been chasing since his dominant Week 2.

Fresh off the worst game of his career, Patrick Mahomes was sharp as ever. He had one pass that Casey Heyward read all the way and nearly picked, but other than that he was just flawless in his execution on Sunday night. Five touchdowns for over 400 yards when he desperately needed to have that type of game.

Darrel Williams was a workhorse for the Chiefs tonight, finishing the game with 144 yards on 20 touches. It was a career game for him and it came just at the absolute best time. He was especially impressive in the passing game, which is something Kansas City has lacked at times from the running back group this season.

Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill had some really monstrous days for the Chiefs after they’ve both been quiet in recent weeks. It’s not every day that you’ll see both of them turn out, but for Raiders week it’s almost a given.

Special teams mistakes were really apparent in this game, beginning with the Mike Hughes fumble. The Chiefs were having a dominant first half of football and this really set the Raiders up to score. There was also the missed 46-yard field goal from Harrison Butker. It’s crazy how the special teams unit can go from being a boon in Week 9 to a detriment in Week 10.

The Chiefs trusting Noah Gray and going back to him on fourth-and-1 on the goal line after two consecutive drops was a big deal. Not only is that going to build up his confidence, but it gives the Chiefs another receiving threat in the red zone that teams will need to account for moving forward.

Up next

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs in the final game ahead of the bye week. This is the last NFC East team that Kansas City will face this season. It’s also the first time these two teams have met since the Chiefs’ 2017 loss to Dallas.

