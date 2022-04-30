Chiefs DE George Karlaftis most excited to sack Broncos ‘Little Guy’ Russell Wilson

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Already trash-talking the #Broncos? Yeah, new #Chiefs pass-rusher George Karlaftis is going to fit in just fine.

Recommended Stories