Instant analysis of Chiefs selecting Kentucky OT Darian Kinnard at pick No. 145

The Kansas City Chiefs moved back up into the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, just as Brett Veach suggested they would on Friday night. After moving up, the team selected Kentucky OT Darian Kinnard.

Kinnard is just a massive human being, listed at 6-5 and over 320 pounds with 35-inch arms. He’s really good at using his frame, length and strength to get movement in the running game.

The big knock to Kinnard’s game is that he’s still developing as a pass protector. Last year, Kentucky’s offense switched to a more balanced attack under current Rams OC Liam Coen. Kinnard struggled at times to latch on and keep guys at bay on passing downs.

One thing you’ll never have to worry about though is his potential in the running game. Kinnard is a mauler-type, who looks to bury defenders every time he gets his hands on them. Pair him with Trey Smith on the right side of the offensive line and the running backs are going to be truly pleased with the results.

From a personnel standpoint, this is a smart move for Kansas City. They needed to hedge their bets at the offensive tackle position with the injury to Lucas Niang. Despite a positive update, there is no way to know if he’ll be ready to contribute at the start of the season. Kinnard also has the flexibility to kick inside and play some guard, which reinforces the depth the team has in a big way.

