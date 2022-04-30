Instant analysis of Chiefs selecting Cincinnati S Bryan Cook at pick No. 62

The Kansas City Chiefs used pick No. 62 to select Cincinnati S Bryan Cook.

The team has undergone a bit of renovation in the safety room this offseason, moving on from a trio of players in Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorensen and Armani Watts. In a group that is now lacking leadership, Cook is a smart guy to bring in. He exudes confidence and leadership in his playstyle.

Cook is going to play closer to the line of scrimmage in Kansas City because he’s one of the most sure-tacklers in this draft class. According to PFF, Cook missed only seven tackles on 100 attempts in 2021. He’s listed at 6-1 and 208 pounds, but you would think he’s 6-2 and 220 by the way he tackles.

I love how quick Cook is to close on a ball carrier. He looks like he’s shot out of a cannon once he reads the play and he’s not one to miss or take a bad angle in pursuit.

I think that Cook’s role in Kansas City will more closely look like what Daniel Sorensen did at times. He’s someone who is going to play in the box, with snaps as a sub-package linebacker, plus big value as a special teamer.

