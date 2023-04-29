Instant analysis of Chiefs selecting Ball State CB Nic Jones at pick No. 250

The Kansas City Chiefs made their final pick of the 2023 NFL draft, selecting CB Nic Jones at pick No. 250.

This is a bit of a luxury pick given the investment the Chiefs have already made at the cornerback position the past few years, but you can never have enough good depth at that position. He’ll be fighting for a roster spot with quite a few players already locked in, but he has a lot of different things going for him.

Jones is a bit of a risk-taker in coverage, going after the ball and reading the eyes of the quarterback. He can play both inside and outside, playing on the boundary and the nickel corner position. The versatility in the secondary will certainly help him make the squad.

Dave Toub is going to find a way to get some good plays out of him in Kansas City as well. He’s got a knack for blocking kicks on special teams, with several at Ball State during his college career. He has the potential to make an outsized impact in that phase of the game early on in his NFL career.

