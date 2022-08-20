Instant analysis of Chiefs’ preseason Week 2 win over Commanders

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders in preseason Week 2. They didn’t get the win in Week 1, but they bounced back in front of a home crowd.

The game provided an extended look at the starting lineups on both sides of the ball with roughly two series for each of the starting offense and defense. It was a goldmine of information about what this team could look like during the upcoming season. Patrick Mahomes appeared to be in midseason form and the defense is gelling a lot more quickly than many expected.

So what else did we learn about the Chiefs in their first action of the preseason?

Final Score: Chiefs 24, Commanders 14

In an extended look at the starters on both sides of the ball, the Chiefs were nearly flawless. On offense, Patrick Mahomes spread the ball around to a number of different targets and led back-to-back scoring drives. On defense, they held Carson Wentz and the Commanders’ starting offense in check both on the ground and through the air.

By the second quarter, when more depth players got into the game, that’s when the problems began to start. The offensive line depth struggled to keep quarterbacks clean and block for running backs. The defense held its own for the majority of the second half, but they surrendered a fourth-quarter touchdown. A late interception from Chris Lammons helped seal the deal and a short touchdown run by Tayon Fleet-Davis wrapped things up.

Weekly Awards

Chiefs Wire Game Ball: TE Jody Fortson

Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: DE George Karlaftis

Casey Wiegmann Veteran of the Game: DT Khalen Saunders

Jamaal Charles Offensive Player of the Game: QB Patrick Mahomes

Bobby Bell Defensive Player of the Game: LB Nick Bolton

Morten Andersen Special Teams Player of the Game: S Zayne Anderson tackles Kyric McGowan on kick return at WAS 18-yard line.

Otis Taylor Play of the Game: Patrick Mahomes’ 39-yard pass to Justin Watson.

Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: Washington held to just 3-of-10 on third down.

Quick-hitting observations and analysis

Both the offense and defense picked up where they left off last week. Consecutive scoring drives for the starters with back-to-back 12-play possessions, but this time without Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster. The defense forced punts on back-to-back drives despite their best player, Chris Jones, being inactive. That’s a very good sign with the regular season on the approach.

Justin Watson saw the most offensive snaps of any Chiefs receiver in the first half. He had two catches on three targets for 53 yards.

I wonder just how improved this Chiefs running back group is this season. In the first half, they had just seven carries for 14 yards.

Patrick Mahomes is just so otherworldly talented. He finished the day going 12-of-19 for 162 yards and two scores. At not point, did he look uncomfortable or like he was playing with a bunch of new pieces on offense.

George Karlaftis notched the second sack of his career against the Commanders, bringing down Carson Wentz for a six-yard loss on third down. It was a hell of a play because Karlaftis was double-teamed and held on the play. His celebration was also much better this time around.

Dicaprio Bootle surrendered a touchdown to Commanders WR Cam Sims late in the second quarter. It’s a tough matchup for the second-year receiver, but he allowed Sims at least two steps on him.

Ronald Jones didn’t get a single snap with the starting offense for the second consecutive week. He didn’t even get a snap in the first half (Josh Gordon had four). At this point, it’s really hard to see how he makes the 53-man roster in Kansas City.

DT Danny Shelton’s first snap on defense was a run-stuff on a one-yard gain. LB Darius Harris helped clean up on the tackle.

Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman both had nice receptions in the third quarter. It feels like they’re going to be in contention for a final roster spot along with Daurice Fountain. They could also both end up on the practice squad for Kansas City. Cornell Powell, similarly, showed some good things in the fourth quarter.

Leo Chenal got a repetition with the first team defense, but he needs more. His playstyle is a bit wild and reckless, but it was resulting in some really nice play when he had the green dot in the third and fourth quarters.

The Chiefs hadn’t seen an interception all preseason, but a late pick by CB Chris Lammons helped them set up the game-sealing touchdown run from Tayon Fleet-Davis. Some nice work all-around from both the offense and defense.

Credit to my buddy Craig Stout on this one. If Chiefs HC Andy Reid rests the starters next week (possible, maybe even probable), the starting offense will have put up three consecutive touchdown drives and the starting defense will have held opponents to zero points. No better way you can start the preseason than that.

Up next:

The next wave of roster cuts comes on Tuesday, Aug. 23, when the team will need to trim the roster from 85 to 80 players. The Chiefs get to mimic a short week with their next preseason game coming at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7:00 p.m. CT. This time they’ll face the Green Bay Packers in what will be the final game of the preseason.

