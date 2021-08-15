Instant analysis of Chiefs’ preseason Week 1 win vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers squared off in preseason Week 1 for what was their first meeting since Super Bowl LIV.

Let’s just say this preseason game wasn’t quite as hotly contested as the Super Bowl, but it was still a competitive and exciting way to kick off the season. Both teams have a ton of new players and new looks to them.

So what did we learn about the Chiefs in their first action of the season?

Final Score: Chiefs 19, 49ers 16

Patrick Mahomes played just four snaps in preseason Week 1. Andy Reid saw about all that he needed to see from his star quarterback after he played a single series. The starting offense and defense, apart from Mahomes and a few other pieces, stayed out there for the majority of the first quarter and into the second quarter. From there on out the Chiefs had to rely on their depth players and the results were mixed. They had some players flash on both sides of the ball, but they also had some hiccups along the way.

Weekly Awards

Chiefs Wire Game Ball: Tim Ward

Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: Creed Humphrey

Casey Wiegmann Veteran of the Game: Byron Pringle

Jamaal Charles Offensive Player of the Game: Daurice Fountain

Bobby Bell Defensive Player of the Game: Chris Jones

Morten Andersen Special Teams Player of the Game: Tommy Townsend

Otis Taylor Play of the Game: Clyde Edwards-Helaire's 10-yard run.

Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: No penalties by first-team offense or defense.

Quick-hitting observations and analysis

Rookies Noah Gray and Nick Bolton both flashed early. Gray had a special teams tackle and Bolton had a tackle for loss. Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith also had very solid nights. Humphrey in particular looked really comfortable snapping the ball and working in the middle of the offensive line.

Noah Gray had two targets on the night. His first was thrown behind him and resulted in an interception. The second was thrown while the quarterback was getting hit and he laid out to barely get his fingertips on it. He did have some nice pass-blocking and run-blocking snaps. Alternatively, Jody Fortson caught three of five targets for 32 yards.

The first-team offensive line looked better than I had expected them to look. There weren't any discernable hiccups or miscues that I expected in the way of penalties or missed assignments. They also kept No. 15 clean for the few snaps he was on the field and did a really good job blocking in the run game.

Byron Pringle caught a touchdown pass early on in the game. He was coming on strong late last season and appears to have picked up right where he left off. With the team looking for someone to pick up the slack left by Sammy Watkins, Pringle made a strong case in preseason Week 1.

The defensive line looked stout and deep really all night long. They were getting after the quarterback with five sacks (Chris Jones, Omari Cobb, Tim Ward and Tershawn Wharton) on the evening. The longest rush allowed by the first-team defense went for eight yards and happened quite early in the game.

Tim Ward was the most impressive edge rusher out there that wasn't a starter (Chris Jones and Mike Danna). He had two sacks on the day, including the sack that helped ice the game. The third-year veteran is someone that this team has invested some developmental time into. He made quite the case for earning a spot on the 53-man roster today.

Tershawn Wharton and Khalen Saunders really impressed me with their play on the interior defensive line. They were stout against the run, but also really quick off the ball, which provided some juice for the pass rush. Wharton had a strip-sack that was just a phenomenal play all around.

The two cornerbacks who caught my attention were Rashad Fenton and Deandre Baker. Both players notched two passes defended a piece and generally played some really tight coverage. They're going to prove to be some nice depth behind Charvarius Ward and L'Jarius Sneed.

Chiefs rookie WR Cornell Powell didn't get his first offensive snap until halfway through the third quarter. Make no mistake, he's on the roster bubble in Kansas City. He hasn't been getting reps with the first- and second-team in training camp, so he really needs to show out when he gets opportunities in the preseason. Those opportunities will only lessen as the preseason progresses and the starters get more time and snaps. Powell caught 2-of-3 targets on the night for 20 yards during a crucial drive, which is a good start.

The Chiefs definitely have something in the special teams return game with Mike Hughes. He had a punt return for 13 yards and kick return for 40 yards on the night. He looked explosive on special teams.

Another player who looked explosive in every facet of the game was RB Jerick McKinnon. He got a ton of work in the running game and he saw action as a return specialist and cover guy on special teams. The Chiefs took a long look at him on Saturday and I can't help but wonder if his performance cemented his spot on the team.

Daurice Fountain caught four passes on six targets for 38 yards. It was the most of any Chiefs receiver on the day. He certainly looked like he belongs on this team in some capacity.

I felt that Shane Buechele came out on top of the No. 3 quarterback battle. Anthony Gordon had a good day, but Buechele was put in a two-minute situation with the game on the line and delivered a game-winning drive. He even took the touchdown in himself on the quarterback zone-read. That's the type of stuff that you really want to see.

Harrison Butker got some work in today. While he missed a 62-yard field goal, he made kicks from 52 and 46 yards. Unfortunately, he missed an extra point late in the game, which was a big problem for him last season.

Tommy Townsend also got some work in. His most impressive boot on the day was a 66-yard punt that went out of bounds at the 1-yard line. He looks ready to prove himself after a disappointing Super Bowl LV.

Up next:

The Chiefs stay on the road, heading to face the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Friday, August 20th at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

